LITG: Chris Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who

Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who - Daily LITG 10th August 2022
Chris Chibnall by Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 3.0
  1. Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
  2. Surprise First Appearance Alert In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
  3. Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
  4. Marvel Did Not Approve Ultimate Fallout #4 Acetate Covers At C2E2
  5. Comic Book Creators On The Sandman Comic React To… Sandman
  6. DC Comics Pulped Almost All 25th Anniversary Vertigo Hardcover Copies
  7. Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
  8. Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 8th August 2022
  9. The Walking Dead Spinoff: Red Machete Rick, Governor-Killing Michonne
  10. Archer & The Agency Are Hitting the Streets in New S13 Key Art Poster

LITG ICYMI: more comic book stuff from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Saying Bye-Bye To Batman

Saying Bye-Bye To Batman - The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021
Saying Bye-Bye To Batman – The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. James Tynion IV Quits Batman and DC Comics For Substack Comics Gig
  2. Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series
  3. The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
  4. Jonathan Hickman Quits X-Men For Three Worlds Three Moons Substack?
  5. The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro
  6. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
  7. Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It
  8. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
  9. Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
  10. Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
  11. Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution
  12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Goes Under The Hammer, Today
  13. Rob Liefeld's 1st Deadpool & Domino, New Mutants #98 Under The Hammer
  14. VariantGate: Walmart Sells Other Comic Shop's Exclusive Marvel Covers
  15. Scott Snyder Launches Substack Writing Classes For $7 A Month
  16. James Tynion IV Launches Substack Comics Publisher For $7 A Month
  17. Gamora From Guardians Of The Galaxy Crashes Into Fortnite
  18. James Tynion IV & Michael Oeming's Blue Book – Substack in September
  19. One Dark Knight Vs Dark Ages – Marvel & DC Turn Out The Lights
  20. Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, A New DC Comics YA Graphic Novel
  21. DC Comics Puts Doomsday Clock and Metal In Absolute Format
  22. DC Comics To Reprint Teen Titans, 52 & Death Of Superman Omnibuses
  23. Finally, DC Comics To Collect Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol In Omnibus
  24. YA Graphic Novel Sales Rose 123% In Bookstores Between 2020 and 2021
  25. Scholastic To Publish Spy Ninjas and Hunt A Killer Graphic Novels
  26. The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021

LITG two years ago, Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston Returns - The Daily LITG, 10th August 2020
Christopher Eccleston as the 9th Doctor in "Doctor Who", BBC Studios

Fifteen years since he left, Christopher Eccleston was returning to Doctor Who. And because this is Big Finish, it's can't be for the money.

  1. Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
  2. The Next Batman Event Begins In Detective Comics #1027
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
  4. Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
  5. The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
  6. Deoxys Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
  7. Umbrella Academy Getting Figure Line from Boss Fight Studios
  8. Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
  9. What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
  10. Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies

LITG three years ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

  1. Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
  2. "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
  3. The Point is Not to Smash the World, But to Change It – "The Immortal Hulk" Continues into 2020…
  4. Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
  5. "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
  6. Why Batman #75 Seems to Have Sold Fewer Copies Than Batman #74
  7. New Youngblood Publisher Offers to Develop Ryan Stegman If He Can Draw Sequentials
  8. Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
  9. Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
  10. "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: "Channel 4" Opening Minutes [VIDEO]
  11. Marvel Comics States "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #12 Will "No Longer" be the Final Issue

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jeff Dyer of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog
  • Khoi Pham of Avengers and Teen Titans
  • Mark Schmidt, co-founder of Stratum Comics and a co-creator of The Threat

