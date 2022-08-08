Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 8th August 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG ICYMI: more comic book stuff from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, LeVar Burton Deserved Better

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG two years ago, Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, and Alex Ross

Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.

LITG three years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.

artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue. Rick Marshall , writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.

, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist. Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.

author of Nut Runners. Janice Cohen, colourist.

colourist. Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.

creator of Graveyard Girl. Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division, and There's No Time Like The Present.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

