Dave Bautista's 20K Trump Reward – The Daily LITG 14th January 2021

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

 

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's missing Generation One Pokémon GO, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Donald Trump and Lucifer – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.

  1. Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
  2. "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
  3. American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
  4. True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
  5. Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
  6. Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
  7. McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
  8. Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
  9. Scarlet Witch, The Great Pretender in The Marvel Universe, Today
  10. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

  1. Jack Kirby's Son: Captain America is the Antithesis of Donald Trump
  2. Tapas Launches Tapastry, the Tapas Creator Community
  3. Amazing Fantasy #15 Signed By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko At Auction
  4. Savage Dragon Recreates The Punisher As A Serial Killer
  5. Redemption Exclusive: AWA Studios' Upshot Studios Show Variant Covers
  6. The Brazilian Wonder Woman Yara Flor And Her Gods in DC Future State
  7. So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway? Marauders #17 Spoilers
  8. Rise (Not Much) The Demon Etrigan, DC Future State Justice League Dark
  9. Who Wants To Be Carnage In The King In Black Today? (Big Spoilers)
  10. DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More
  11. How Brexit Affects Marvel Comics Today, In The Union #2
  12. Diamond Trucking DC Books To Lunar Distribution
  13. More DC Future State Second Prints – Teen Titans, Flash, Superwoman
  14. Did Shirley MacLaine's 1955 Batwoman Inspire Kathy Kane?

LITG One year ago, AJ And The Queen was too much

And Evangelion was back

  1. "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
  2. Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
  3. "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
  4. Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
  5. Julie Strain's Health Worsens, Tributes Paid
  6. DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
  7. "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Has A Missing Feature In The Collector's Edition
  8. Leah Williams and David Baldeón Resurrect X-Factor at Marvel in April
  9. "The Expanse" S04: In Space, Everyone Can Still Hear You Screw Up
  10. "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" – Kurt Fuller Confirms Woody's Return

Two years ago, Walmarts lost their DC displays

And Blizzard was under fraud investigation

  1. What Walmarts Do When They Have Lost Their Exclusive DC Comics Display Units
  2. Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
  3. Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
  4. Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure
  5. BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, WWE, Transformers, Captain Marvel, and More!

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Happening today.

The Daily LITG, 13th January 2021
LITG: Black Comic Book Festival PR

Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comics artist on Klarion, Suicide Squad, Iron Man and GutsvilleFrazer Irving.
  • Comics journalist and cosplayer Will Romine.
  • Marc Borstel, artist on Weapon-X, Lady Death, The Last Warring Angel and Demon Hunters.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  