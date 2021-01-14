Dave Bautista's 20K Trump Reward – The Daily LITG 14th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's missing Generation One Pokémon GO, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Donald Trump and Lucifer – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
- Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
- Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
- Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
- Scarlet Witch, The Great Pretender in The Marvel Universe, Today
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Jack Kirby's Son: Captain America is the Antithesis of Donald Trump
- Tapas Launches Tapastry, the Tapas Creator Community
- Amazing Fantasy #15 Signed By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko At Auction
- Savage Dragon Recreates The Punisher As A Serial Killer
- Redemption Exclusive: AWA Studios' Upshot Studios Show Variant Covers
- The Brazilian Wonder Woman Yara Flor And Her Gods in DC Future State
- So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway? Marauders #17 Spoilers
- Rise (Not Much) The Demon Etrigan, DC Future State Justice League Dark
- Who Wants To Be Carnage In The King In Black Today? (Big Spoilers)
- DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More
- How Brexit Affects Marvel Comics Today, In The Union #2
- Diamond Trucking DC Books To Lunar Distribution
- More DC Future State Second Prints – Teen Titans, Flash, Superwoman
- Did Shirley MacLaine's 1955 Batwoman Inspire Kathy Kane?
LITG One year ago, AJ And The Queen was too much
And Evangelion was back
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
- Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
- "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
- Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
- Julie Strain's Health Worsens, Tributes Paid
- DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
- "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Has A Missing Feature In The Collector's Edition
- Leah Williams and David Baldeón Resurrect X-Factor at Marvel in April
- "The Expanse" S04: In Space, Everyone Can Still Hear You Screw Up
- "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" – Kurt Fuller Confirms Woody's Return
Two years ago, Walmarts lost their DC displays
And Blizzard was under fraud investigation
- What Walmarts Do When They Have Lost Their Exclusive DC Comics Display Units
- Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
- Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
- Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure
- BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, WWE, Transformers, Captain Marvel, and More!
Happening today.
Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.
- 9th Annual Black Comic Book Festival, event by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. The Black Comic Book Festival celebrates the rich tradition of Black comics featuring panel discussions, a cosplay show, and more!
- 1 PM | Black Girl Genius with Yessenia Moises, Robyn Smith, Greg Burnham, Okema Moore, Adewunmi Roye Okupe and Erika Hardison
- 3 PM | The BAYlies: A Community of LGBTQ and POC Cartoonists from The Bay Area with Lawrence Lindell and Breena Nuñez
- 4:30 PM | The Comics Chitlin' Circuit: Cultivating a Sustainable Network for Black Cartoonists with Ron Wimberly, John Jennings, Spike Trotman, Jason Reeves, and Andre Owens
- Barbican Comic Forum / Which character do you most relate to? 5.30-7.30pm GMT
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics artist on Klarion, Suicide Squad, Iron Man and Gutsville, Frazer Irving.
- Comics journalist and cosplayer Will Romine.
- Marc Borstel, artist on Weapon-X, Lady Death, The Last Warring Angel and Demon Hunters.
