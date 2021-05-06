DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continud to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG two years ago – Patrick Gleason and the FCBD

Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics two years ago, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Hogan, co-creator of Illegal Alien.

co-creator of Illegal Alien. David Lloyd , publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.

, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta. Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.

artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who. Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.

artist on Land Of The Dead. Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.

editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties. Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.