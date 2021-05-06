DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
- Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Trinity To Get A Trilogy From DC
- Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
- Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
- Rob Liefeld Draws Michonne For The Walking Dead
- Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection Prototype Boba Fett Drops Tomorrow
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Behold: Carmen Carnero's United States of Captain America #1 Variant
- Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
- This Week's Batman #108 Had Over 200,000 Orders
- Kirby Manga Mania: Viz Media to Publish First English Edition of Manga
- Something Is Killing The Children #16 Has Orders Of Over 155,000
- Boom To Launch 1:250 and 1:200 Foil Covers For BRZRKR #3 and #4
- DC Comics To Print Monthly Solicitations Catalog, DC Connect, Again
- Krakoan X-Men Today: Telling Tales Of Storm Before The Hellfire Gala
- Boba Fett Uses His Dad's ID To Get Served? War Of The Bounty Hunters
- FCBD Presents: Expanded Stray Dogs On Free Comic Book Day
- Heroes Reborn #1 – The World Has Changed But No Mephisto, Yet
- Geoff Thorne – Universe Remaker in The Daily LITG, 5th of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey
Bleeding Cool continud to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Someone Recreated A Zelda Map In Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
- AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
- Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
- Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
- The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
- Image Comics New Schedules for May and June 2020
- American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic
LITG two years ago – Patrick Gleason and the FCBD
Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics two years ago, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.
- Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
- So How Much Are Free Comic Book Day 2019 Titles Selling For?
- Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Trashes Star Wars: The Last Jedi for #MayTheFourth
- 'Avengers: Endgame' Sinks 'Titanic' as No. 2 Film of All Time with $2.1 Billion
- Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Hogan, co-creator of Illegal Alien.
- David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
- Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
- Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
- Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
- Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
