Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Phoenix, Shonen Jump, Deathstroke and Terra, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
- Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
- What Christopher Priest Said About Deathstroke And Terra
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
- Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
- Adult Swim Goes Kid-Friendly For April Fool's Day & We Want More
- Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
- Marvel Comics X Shonen Jump, Starts With My Hero Academia/Deadpool
- In X-Men #19, Laura Kinney: Wolverine Is Older Than Logan? (Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
- Green Lantern #1 – Preview the New Series Coming Next Week from DC
- First Look at Batman vs. Snake Eyes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3
- C.B. Cebulski Confirms Bleeding Cool Story About New Moon Knight Book
- Spider-Man: Life Story Returns With J. Jonah Jameson's Perspective
- Alien And Women Of Marvel Top Advance Reorders
- Tapas Media: A Digital Comics Primer for New Readers
- Gossip: Did Marvel Comics Cancel Predator Because Of Penguin?
- Small World: Magnetic Press Unveils Kickstarter for Cyberpunk Fantasy
- Savage Dragon/Witchblade Crossover – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 2nd
- The New Second Printing Boom At Boom
- 17 Stimulus-Worthy Pages Of Jack Kirby Original Artwork At Auction
- Superman #1 CGC 3.0 Sells for Record $310,111 at ComicConnect
- BINC Launches "Survive To Thrive" Grants For Comic Shops & Bookstores
- BHP Comics' Killtopia To Become Unreal Engine-Powered TV Show
- LATE: More Delays To Venom #200, X-Men #20 and Black Panther #25
- Image Unveils Die #16 Variant as Tribute to UK Comic Shops
- Steve Dillon Saint Of Killers Original Preacher #3 Artwork At Auction
- BRZRKR #1 Foil Cover Third Printing Allocated To 10,000 Copies
- Todd McFarlane Unseen Hulk & Spawn Original Cover Artwork At Auction
- BRZRKR 1:1000 Signed By Jonboy Meyers Rarer Than Those By Keanu Reeves
- Phoenix, Deathstroke and Shonen Jump – Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2021
LITG one year ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
- Godzilla, King Of The Monsters Comes To "Magic: The Gathering"
- Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
- J Scott Campbell Black Widow, Death Metal, Joker Top Advance Reorders
- "Stargirl": Brec Bassinger, Geoff Johns On Arrowverse Connections
- Marvel Unlimited Expands with Free Classic Story Collections
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- James Tynion IV Shows New Work With Gary Frank and Martin Simmonds
- Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?
LITG two years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- Major Spoilers For Major X #1 – Who Is He and Who Came With Him?
- The Nature of Mark Alessi's Death Last Week
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- This is Why Marvel Team-Up With Spider-Man and Ms Marvel is Going to be a Thing (#1 Major Spoilers)
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
- April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
- A Meaty Snack in Tomorrow's War Of The Realms #1 (Major Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Redraws New Mutants #98 For Major X #1 (Spoilers)
- 'This Is The Fight Of Our Lives' Avengers Endgame Mini-Trailer Goes Live as Tickets Go On Sale
- Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California
- James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com
- Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger
- Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press
- Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
- Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.