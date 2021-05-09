Digital First Becomes Digital-The-Same in The Daily LITG 9th May 2021
- DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, Bigger Than Seasons 5-7 [Preview]
- Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
- Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- Now That's How You Kill Galactus – Heroes Reborn #2 [Preview]
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- No More Mutant Laser Crap – Heroes Reborn: Hyperion #1 [Preview]
- VERSE: Sam Beck's YA Fantasy Graphic Novel Coming from Wonderbound
- Celebrating The Legacy Of Action Force On Kickstarter
- The Witcher: Witch's Lament Gets Limited Edition Print and Comic
- Eve #1 Review: Brilliant Foreshadowing
- The First Mile High Comics Catolog Is Now Itself Being Auctioned
- Grab a Page Of George Perez Teen Titans #19 Original Art From 1982
- Where The Weird Things Are – 15 Years Of Process by Lewis Campbell
- Would You Buy a Doctor Doom Love Doll? Fantastic Four #32 [Preview]
- The Final Fate of Elon Musk in Seven Secrets #8? [Preview]
- Jim Gordon Gets Naked in This Preview of Joker #3
- Cassandra Cain, Silent But Deadly – DC Festival of Heroes [Preview]
- Here You Go, Powerbronies: A Preview of Mighty Morphin #7
- SuBlime Releases Manga Titles in Time for Pride Month
- From EIC To Interns – Bleeding Cool Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch
- Planeswalkers vs. Anti-Vaxxers in Magic the Gathering #2 [Preview]
- Sophie Burrows Sells Crushing Graphic Novel To David Fickling Press
- Here You Go, Firebronies: A Preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #3
- FCBD Preview: Assassin's Creed Valhalla & Destiny Free Comic Book Day
- Magic: The Walmart Gathering – The Daily LITG 8th May 2021
LITG one year ago – Bechdel, BBC, Baron Corbin
LITG continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with Alison Bechdel combined with Rick And Morty to take the top spot. Who knew?.
- Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
- Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
- Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
- You Could Win A Game Of Dungeons & Dragons With Joe Manganiello
- Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
- Youngblood #2 Hits $100 on eBay After Prophet/Marc Guggenheim News
- Spawn Kickstarter Campaign Has Less than 24 Hours Left
LITG two years ago – Marvel #1000
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame one year ago.
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
- The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
- 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
- The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marc Laming, artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk
- Dennis Crisostomo, comic book inker.
- Ty Templeton, creator of Stig's Inferno.
- Barbara Slate, creator of Yuppies From Hell
- David Campiti, CEO of Glass House Graphics
- Pinguino Kolb, comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace.
- Tony Barletta, director of Comics Programming at Dragon Con
