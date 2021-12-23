Jaws Vs Orca In The Daily LITG, 23rd Of December 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
- The Sopranos Creator David Chase Ties Up Some Series Loose Ends
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Full Marvel Comics March 2022 Solicits And Solicitations
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: Battlefront II Umbra Operative ARC Trooper
- Krakoa Secrets, Lies & Resurrections In Today's X-Men Comics Spoilers
- Destiny Of X And Scarlet Witch Teasers In Today's X-Men Comics
- How I Met Your Father Profile Posters Introduce HIMYM Spinoff's Cast
- Robert Atkins On The Downside Of Licensed Comics Like GI Joe
- Hawkeye Finale Poster Shows One Figure Overshadowing Them All
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Donny Cates & Martin Coccolo Crosses Over Hulk & Thor In April 2022
- Former DC Superman Editor Mike Cotton Joins AWA As Executive Editor
- Emma Kubert Launches New Comic, Brush Stroke, From Tapas
- Valiant Launches New ArmorClads Comic – But Who is JJ O'Connor?
- Marvel Changes Digital Code Rules, 2 Week Delay, Photo Of Each Comic
- Magdalene Visaggio On The Comics Editorial Process From Hell
- Robert Atkins On The Downside Of Licensed Comics Like GI Joe
- Jim Rugg To Show Puny Readers Hulk is the Grandest Design There Is!
- Thor's Struggle with Impotence Will Have a Casualty in Thor #23
- Chris Claremont's X-Treme X-Men Finally Gets an Omnibus
- John Werner Replaces Travis McIntire As EIC Of Source Point Press
- Today's Avengers Explore The Madness Of The Multiverse (Spoilers)
- Kang Gets The Wrong Date For Marvel's Timeless #1
- Cock Robin To Jenny Wren In The Daily LITG, 22nd Of December 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime
- Shiny Legendary Pokémon That Have Yet To Be Released In Pokémon GO
- Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
- Superboy-Prime, Still Making Changes In Death Metal (Spoilers)
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale
- Pokémon GO's Best & Worst of 2020: Worst Shiny Releases
- Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid Cast Reunion Looks to Sweep Hunger's Leg
- Let's Take A Look At Some New Hasbro Marvel Legends & Retro Figures
- Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5
- Tonight Is Shiny Snorunt Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Richard Meyer Has Voluntarily Dismissed Lawsuit against Mark Waid
- Ablaze Publish Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche in March 2021
- TMNT The Last Ronin Gets A Director's Cut As #2 Delayed Yet Again
- Marvel Launches Black Knight Comic Ahead Of Kit Harington Playing Him
- Batman/Superman Has The Poison Ivy Fans Want, Locked Up In The Past
- DC Future State Gossip: Who Is That New Flash And What's Their Name?
- Legion Of Super-Heroes #12 Delayed Into The Future – Until 2021
- First Look: Witchblade 1/2 Reveals First Cavewoman Witchblade Bearer
- Brits Can't Post Anything Abroad Right Now?
- Looking For Clues In Brian Bendis' Final Action Comics #1028
- When You Are A Comic Shop In Tier 4 Lockdown, London & the South East
LITG three years ago…Outlander Book 9 was confirmed
And Playstation 5 wasn't coming in 2019
- Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
- Did Sony Just Tease the PlayStation 5 for a 2019 Release?
- Doctor Who: Rose Tyler – The Woman Who Saved the Doctor (VIDEO)
- Doctor Who 'Resolution': Deconstructing the New Year Special's Trailer
- Brian Bendis Confirms Lois Lane Comic by Greg Rucka?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joshua Williamson, writer on The Flash
- Gareb Shamus, founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine
- Jeff Whiting, artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution.
- Phil Felix, comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099
- Rick Magyar, artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons
- Antonio Dee, creator of The Changeling
- Tony Caputo, publisher of NOW Comics
- Noel John Tominack, comic writer on Furrlough
