Cock Robin To Jenny Wren In The Daily LITG, 22nd Of December 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?

  2. Hawkeye Finale Poster Shows One Figure Overshadowing Them All
  3. Get Ready for Avengers vs. Eternals, True Believers
  4. McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon
  5. Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
  6. Business Shocker: Dark Horse Comics Sold to Video Game Conglomerate
  7. Marvel To Follow Trial Of Magneto With Scarlet Witch Series?
  8. The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
  9. HBO Max Puts Brian Bendis To Work On A Legion Of Super-Heroes TV Show
  10. Magneto Quits Krakoa In Destiny Of X's Immortal X-Men

  1. WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
  2. Dave Bautista Wants to Know Why Men Cut Their Balls Off for Trump
  3. The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale
  4. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  5. Let's Take A Look At Some New Hasbro Marvel Legends & Retro Figures
  6. DC Future State Gossip: No More Shagging In The Justice League
  7. Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists, Turns; New Images Released
  8. Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid Cast Reunion Looks to Sweep Hunger's Leg
  9. DC Future State Gossip: What Future Is There For Teen Titans?
  10. Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5
  11. Marvel Comics Runs Two-Tone Variant Covers by Michael Cho in March
  12. Marvel Launches The Trial Of Ultraman in March 2021
  13. Behemoth Signs Multi-Year Simon & Schuster Global Distribution Deal
  14. Marvel Publishes The Vitals: True Nurse Stories, Not To Comic Shops
  15. Destiny NY Launches From Black Mask in March 2021
  16. Vanessa Flores Sells Debut Graphic Novel Moriviví For Six Figures 
  17. DC Future State Gossip: Green Lantern Does A Star Trek: Discovery
  18. DC Future State Flash Gossip: Wally West, What Did You Do? (Spoilers)

  1. A-List Marvel Creator Admits to Tracing Other Creators' Work
  2. So Why Were Copies of Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Destroyed Anyway?
  3. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3" Reveals Several New X-Men Skins
  4. Confirmed: The Venom Island of Venom #21 is The Same One From Amazing Spider-Man #347
  5. 3,124,461 Thoughts About Marvel's Incoming #1, Out On Thursday (Spoilers)
  6. Tom King and Tom Taylor Team Up on Twitter to Cancel Mitch Gerads
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Supergirl Returns to Kotobukiya with New Bishoujo Statu
  9. "Loki": Tom Hiddleston's "Team Loki"; Promises "See You in the New Year"
  10. "Sea Of Thieves" Launches "Year In Review" Feature

  1. Doctor Who: Rose Tyler – The Woman Who Saved the Doctor (VIDEO)
  2. Who Is America? – Did Sacha Baron Cohen Uncover a Pedophile Ring?
  3. Aquaman Review: Not a Disaster But Still a Giant Mess
  4. Titans 'Dick Grayson' End Credits Tease Young Justice Fans (SPOILER)
  5. Jon Kasdan Reminds Us 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Could Have Opened TONIGHT

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bill Willingham, creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin.
  • Mike Marts, EIC of AfterShock Comics
  • Rob Potchak, Gamestop Store Manager
  • Tony Isabella, co-creator of Black Goliath, Black Lightning, Misty Knight.

