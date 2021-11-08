JLQ First Look In The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
- Seattle To Destroy Stolen Comics And Funko POPS Unless Claimed
- After 30 Years, DC Comics Tease They're Killing Off Superman Again
- 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
- The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
- AEW Rampage: Finally Someone Tells the Truth About CM Punk
- Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Hawkins' Reach Extends Far Beyond Indiana
- Locke & Key: Some Thoughts on Season 2 & A Concern About Season 3
- Eternals Wins Weekend Box Office, But Nobody Is Excited About It
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Batman #116 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Valiant Editor Audrey Meeker Sells Her Own Graphic Novel, Swing
- Ghibli Meets Yoruban Folklore in Anamnesis Graphic Novel by JCJB
- Thank FOC Diamond's Websites Are Back – 7th November 2021
- The Adventures of Zooni, Early Graphic Novels By Vikram Madan For 2023
- Stranger Things In The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2021
LITG one year ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO, and Philadelphia
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
- Pokémon GO Is Testing Changes To XP For Certain Trainers
- Cody Says Young Bucks Made Mistake in AEW Tag Team Title Stipulation
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris On Savage Dragon #253 New Printing
- Okay, Which Joe Biden Staffer Chose The Ghostbusters 2 Music?
- Comic Creators React to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Winning The Election
- Crossover #1 Review: A Comic Book About Comic Books
- How Come All The Police Have Guns In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall?
- CNN's Jake Tapper Really Loves DC Comics, Doesn't He?
- Bubble, The Comedy Sci-Fi Podcast Drama Becoming a Graphic Novel
- How London's Orbital Comics Is Selling Robert Crumb In Lockdown
- Mickey Mouse Gets His Zombie Coffee Published in English in 2021
- Ablaze Picks Up Comic Book License For Grumpy Cat
LITG two years ago, I was off to Thought Bubble
And DC was messing with Wonder Woman comic book issue numbers.
- DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
- Why is Tom King Researching Watchmen?
- DC Comics Cancels Aquaman Omnibus, Super Friends and Steve Englehart Hardcover Orders
- That Mark Zaid Hydra Quote That's Suddenly In The News
- "The Wheel of Time" Welcomes Michael McElhatton as Tam Al'Thor
- Blackstars #2 Will Feature The Cruelest Portrayal of Superman Grant Morrison Has Ever Done
- "Terminator: Dark Fate" Plot Holes Mess Up The Whole Franchise
LITG three years ago, no one was dying in Justice League
And there were more Cobblepots about.
- The Least Convincing Major DC Comics Death in Justice League #11 (Spoilers)
- So Who Was Penny Cobblepot Then? (Batman #58 Spoilers)
- X-Men #10 Red Ends on an Absolute Belter (Major Spoilers)
- How Dead Are The Animals in Today's Marvel Comics? (Spoilers)
- What's Next For Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern?
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Daredevil, Captain America, Battlestar Galactica and Creepy writer Roger McKenzie.
- Marilee Woch, editor at Majestic Comics.
- Nameless, Officer Downe and Nixon's Pals, co-creator and Batman artist, Chris Burnham.
- Comic store employee at New DImension Comics, Dan Greenwald.
- Steven Scott, writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman.
- Tom Feister, artist on Ex-Machina, G.I. Joe, Iron Man, Avengers, Green Lantern and Witchblade.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.