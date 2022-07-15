Munsters Trailer Released in The Daily LITG July 15th 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Munsters Trailer released
- The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
- Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
- The Sandman Would Be "Same Show" at Netflix or HBO Max: Neil Gaiman
- The Mandalorian Receives Exclusive Vintage Collection Set from Hasbro
- Skybound VP Shawn Kirkham's Own Walking Dead Collections Stolen In LA
- The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 Images: No Turning Back Now
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
- Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
- Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
- Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
- Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
- Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
- Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
- Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
- Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022
John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside in LITG one year ago
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- The Munsters: Rob Zombie Shares Look At Some Costume Designs
- One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
- Here Are All of the Funko FunKon Exclusive Day 1 Pop Reveals
- Ralph Macchio and Ramón Bachs Create Eternals Forever For October
- Donny Cates Is Drawing A King Spawn #1 Cover For Todd McFarlane?
- Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett To End in October With #50
- DC Comics to Launch Soul Plumber Horror Comic in October
- Own a Charlie Adlard "The Walking Dead" Original Today
- Ryan North & Guillermo Sanna Create a Darkhold Body-Horror Iron Man
- Wood, Gaines & Feldstein's Historic Shock SuspenStories #6 at Auction
- Way Of X #4 – And What The Mars Terraformers Forgot (Spoilers)
- "The Batman" Screenplay Writer Mattson Tomlin Gets Own Batman Comic
- One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
- Magic Order 2 by Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen Has A Brexit Tinge
- Stray Dogs Gets Reprints Of Over 160,000 From Image Comics
- Pete Wisdom Dives Into Captain Britain Canon For Excalibur #22
- Comic Creator Credits For Final Episode Of Loki Reveal All (Spoilers)
- John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside- The Daily LITG 14th July 2021
LITG two years ago
- Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
- Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
- Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
- Image Comics Removes Oral History Of The Warren Ellis Forum
- Zubat Spotlight Hour Offers A Chance At Shiny Zubat In Pokémon GO
- Transforming The Batman Who Laughs in Death Metal #2 (Spoilers)
- Tom Taylor and Iban Coello's New Event Comic For Marvel (Spoilers)
- SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Oops – Risque Cover Of Bettie Page #1 Ships Without Black Bag
LITG three years ago
- CBR, and a Little Weekend Cosplay Shaming
- IDW Pulls Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 From SDCC to Avoid Stampedes as eBay Sales go Mental
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – Cast's Totally Radical Reaction [VIDEO]
- Five McDonalds Menu Items The Comics Media Doesn't Want You to Know About
- Ed Boon Shows Off Nightwolf Properly In First "Mortal Kombat 11" Reveal
- Speculator Corner: There's Something About Captain Marvel #8…
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
-
- Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis.
- Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors.
- Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy.
- Brian Joines, writer of Krampus and Secret Identities.
- Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.