Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022

LITG: Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom Palmer , inker for Marvel Comics

, inker for Marvel Comics Ernie Colon, co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography.

co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography. Mike Ploog, artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night.

artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night. Mike Garland , comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom.

, comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom. Joe Slepski, Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics.

Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics. Gibson Quarter , artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics

, artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics Ivan McCann, artist on Hallowscream

artist on Hallowscream Scott Reed, writer of Realm of Kings: Son of Hulk, and Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

