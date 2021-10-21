Saturday Night Lasso in The Daily LITG, 21st of October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
- Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
- Mattel Creations Reveals $500 The Batman Batmobile Hot Wheel R/C
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald
- Marvel Comics Gets A Couple Of Killer Characters Today (Spoilers)
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
- Today, Two Marvel Characters Return From The Dead Missing Memories
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Keeps His Season 6 Updates Simple
- Daredevil: Charlie Cox Cautions Fans to Be Careful What They Wish For
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 Delayed One Week — Time To Be Recolored?
- Marvel Just Realised Black Panther #3 Is Also Black Panther #200
- Jim Lee, Sienkiewicz, Simonson, Hughes Art in Ed Asner Charity Auction
- PrintWatch: Many More Printings For Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- What One Editor Is Looking For In Graphic Novel Pitches
- Deadpool's Co-Creator Gets A Kickstarter – No, The Other One
- Daniel Miyares Creates Middle-Grade Graphic Novel About Escaping Cuba
- Vampirella #25 Tripled Numbers At FOC, Dynamite Prints 75,000 Copies
- What's The Furthest Place From Here "Definitely" Screen-Optioned
- Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality in The Daily LITG, 20th of October 2021
LITG one year ago, filming under COVID-19 in Los Angeles and Greendale
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
- Shiny Shuppet Spotlight Hour Is Today In Pokémon GO
- Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- James Tynion Teases New Batman Comic With Guillem March – In March?
- Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits – 21 Titles Frankensteined
- Halo 4 Gets Delayed For The Master Chief Collection
- Funko's NYCC Lottery System – Our Final Judgement
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Lightsaber Coming Soon
- Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part One – Triumph & Disaster
- Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part 2 – Missing A Generation
- Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part 3 – The Chain Gang
- ShortBox Comics Fair This Weekend – What, How Many And How Much?
- DC Rocks The Vote In This Week's Comics With Representative John Lewis
- Lucius Fox Behind More Wildstorm At DC Comics? (Batman #101 Spoilers)
- The Return Of Timothy Fox To The DC Universe – Is He The Next Batman?
- Jeff Lemire and Jock Working On a New Comic For 2021
LITG two years ago, Jonathan Hickman's plans played back
And Superman was going through the change.
- Marvel Comics Planning For Jonathan Hickman to Write House Of X Back in 2015?
- Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
- Superman Is Out To Kill Batman In A New Prime 1 Studio Statue
- "Cuphead In Carnival Chaos: A Cuphead Novel" Is Debuting March 2020
- More of Marvel's Heroes DCeased in This Preview of Contagion #4 [Preview]
- "Supergirl" Season 5: Kara Really Hates These "Blurred Lines" [PREVIEW]
- James Gunn Explains Why Old Timers Hating on Marvel Movies is Classic Generational Warfare
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 20th October 2019 – "X-Men Swept Past Everything"
- Avast, Lubbers! Here Be Mutants With Personality in Marauders #1 [Preview] [Arrrh]
LITG three years ago, Halloween was ending.
And Quicksilver didn't make it back for Endgame.
- Let's Discuss That Halloween Ending and Twist *SPOILERS*
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson Comments on Quicksilver's Return for Avengers 4
- Some Details Emerge for 'Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears' Film
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Neal Adams Expresses Concern For Rumoured Comics Royalty Changes
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Lee Weeks, Batman artist.
- Comic book inker Rags Morales.
- Paul Levitz, former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer.
- Thundercats comics writer and Illuminati president Ford Lytle Gilmore.
- Owner & Manager at Cosmic Monkey Comics, Adam Healy.
- Comic book creator Jeff Morris.
- Captain America and Punisher 2099 artist Tom Morgan.
- Dexter's Lab, Justice League, Scooby Doo and Marvel Comics Presents inker Jeff Albrecht
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.