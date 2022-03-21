Secret Invasion On Pause in The Daily LITG, 21st March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Secret Invasion and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Star Trek: Ted Cruz Fights Certifying United Earth Pres. Stacey Abrams
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon
- The Flash Season 8 Director Danielle Panabaker Confirms Episode Wrap
- Doctor Who Movie Not The Doctor We Deserved But Doctor We Needed
- Gossip: What Really Went Down With Catherine Tate's The Nan Movie
- Action Comics #1041 Preview: Now That's How You Make an Entrance
- Jim Rugg Parodies Maus For Ed Piskor's Red Room – It Doesn't Go Well
- Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test
- DC Comics Reveals Paul Dano Isn't Drawing The Riddler: Year One Comic
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Amazing Spider-Man #92.BEY Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Three New Comics From AfterShock Comics In June 2022 Solicits
- Three New Comics From Source Point Press In June 2022 Solicits
- Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet #1 in Opus Comics June 2022 Solicits
- An Even More Secret Invasion in The Daily LITG, 20th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Ed Brubaker, Price Points – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Offer Ice-T SVU Love; Meloni's OC ABCs
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
- The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier E01 Review: RIP MCU- Long Live MSU!
- Funko Gives Fans Godzilla vs. Kong Spoilers With New Upcoming Pops
- Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac's Putting in Some Serious Fight-Training Time
- Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
- Orphan and the Five Beasts Is a Psychedelic Kung Fu Fever Dream
- Marvel Comics Aaron Davis Iron Spider Comes to Kaiyodo
- Eduardo Barreto's Cyborg At $13? Original Artwork Bargains To Be Had
- Viz Media Releases May 2021 Manga Titles
- Yotsuba&! Vol. 15: Yen Press Announces Return of Manga in September
- John Byrne's Plot For The Thing #2, And More, At Auction
- Peter Parker Endangers Loved Ones Again in Amazing Spider-Man #62
- Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch From Oni in June 2021
- Bountiful Garden For Mad Cave Studios June 2021 Solicits – For August
- Hercules Settles His Daddy Issues in Guardians of the Galaxy #12
- Everfrost From Ryan Lindsay & Sami Kivela in Black Mask June Solicits
- Supergirl, Ed Brubaker, Walking Dead – The Daily LITG 20th March 2021
LITG two years ago – Funko made COVID Statements
And we were messing with X-Men
- Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Dave Sim Does Supergirl In "Attractive Cousins" Cerebus One-Shot
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Alton Brown, Hand Washing & The Video His Fans Don't Want You to See
- Alex Ross Homages Rob Liefeld – And What He Said About Him Before…
- Funko Announces Exclusives Pop for WonderCon Part 1
- Marvel Comics Significantly Increases Comic Store Discounts to Combat Effects of Coronavirus Pandemic
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
LITG three years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy
And Hulk went political.
- Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
- Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
- Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
- When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Waid, comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids.
- Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.
- Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.