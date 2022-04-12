Sparrow Number 6 In The Daily LITG, 12th April 2022
LITG: Jerry Michaels in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts Introducing Sparrow Number 6 Jayme
- Buying DC Comics From Warner Bros.'s Junk Pile
- Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Universe
- Rob Liefeld Changed Look Of Sgt Flag After JMS' Concerns
- Frank Cho May Have The Most "Outrage" Comics Sketch Cover Ever
- Jon Kent Superman Comes Out To Lois Lane Tomorrow? (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Mr. Knight Moon Knight Marvel Legends Figure
- Dan DiDio To CB Cebulski At Fan Expo Philadelphia – "F— Marvel!"
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases Teaser for Anne Rice Adapt
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Death To The Mutants in Marvel X-Men July 2022 Judgment Day Solicits
- Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston 3W3M Comes To Print
- Goodbye, Eri: One of the Best, Most Unexpected Graphic Novels of 2022
- Webtoon Buys eBook Initiative Japan, Adds To Their Service
- New Mutants Fan Favorite Legion Debuts At Heritage Auctions
- Lobo Graded By CGC And Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Commission Lists For Lake Como Comic Arts Festival Open
- Colleen Doran On Her Original Sandman Artwork Being Auctioned
- All-Out Avengers From Land & Landy Lands At Fan Expo Philadelphia
- Jack Kirby, The Face Of The Source in The Daily LITG, 11th April 2022
LITG one year ago, English Comic Shops Opened Up
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
- Chucky Getting Too Big for Good Guys Britches, Going Diva On Set?
- SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
- GI Joe Classified & Snake Eyes Reveals Take Over Hasbro Fan Fest
- The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Being in Charge Brings Its Own Danger
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
- Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
- Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
- Jason Todd's First Murder In Batman: Urban Legends? (Spoilers)
- Why I Made The Switch From Fantasy Novels To Comics – Camille Longley
- Frank Miller – Appearing In Rorschach #7? (Spoilers)
- It Was A Dream But Almost Got Lost Beyond
- Marvel Confirms Strong Guy and Forge Lost the X-Men Vote
- A Better Look At Bane's Daughter, Vengeance, From Joker #2 (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #100 On Auction Right Now At Heritage Auctions
- Batman Beats King in Black To Top Of Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Gotham Gossip: Jim Gordon, Barbara Gordon, Oracle, Batgirl (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost On Auction At Heritage
- Tomorrow, English Comic Shops Open For The First Time In 3 1/2 Months
- Chucky, Bane and Alice in The Daily LITG, 11th April 2021
LITG two years ago, Direct Market, Diamond, DC Zoom
People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it's all about bringing the direct market back.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Comic Book Retailers Plans to Fix the Direct Market When It Returns
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Diamond Not to Distribute New Comics Until August at the Earliest?
- DC Releases 18 New Batman Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- New Comics Coming to Stores Sooner Than We Thought – Mid May?
- Spawn Original Action Figure Kickstarter Clears $1 Million in One Day
- Dan DiDio Biggest Regret at DC Was Year Two of the New 52
LITG three years ago, The House Of Ideas and the Return of X-Statix
- Did Avengers: No Road Home #9 Drop in a Massive Marvel Milestone? (SPOILERS)
- Yes, This is the Return of X-Statix… With Stripe, Stork and Stoner
- DC's Year of the Villain Details Revealed, And Yes, There's Variants
- Sean Murphy to Comic Book Artists: Stop Complaining
- Is This The Return of X-Statix – With Mirror Girl, Hurt John and Demos?
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Brooks, artist on Batman, Cable & Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, New X-Men and Avengers: The Initiative.
- Bruce H. Bolinger, Cracked magazine cartoonist
- Gary Martin, artist on Nexus, Mega Man, Doom Patrol.
- Troy Nixey of Trout, Only The End Of The World Again, Vinegar Teeth and The Black Sinister.
- Alan Vickers, manager of New England Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.