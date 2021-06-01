Spider-Man's Ex-Girlfriend Comes Out? The Daily LITG, 1st of June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But mostly Prodigal Son and previous LITGs that just mentioned Prodigal Son. Someone should really turn it into a comic book. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: All Change
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack
- Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for Countless Messages of Support
- GO Battle League Season 8 Begins in Pokémon GO
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps
- The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Marvel Reschedules Predator Omnibus For March 2022
- Webcomic Dungeons & Doggos by Scott Underhill Gets Graphic Novels
- Two Aquaman Mini-Series In September From DC Comics Ahead Of Movie
- Spawn's Universe #1 To Debut Big New Spawn Villains
- HOT Comic: Hardcore #1 by Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri, Stelfreeze
- Peach Momoko Shows Off New Character Kuya For Demon Days: Mariko
- David Gallaher Is Now The Writer Of Rob Liefeld's The Shield
- Luke Cage Doesn't Believe In Mephisto (Heroes Reborn Spoilers)
- The Sins Of The Prodigal Son In The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2021
- Things To Do In London This June – If You Like Comics
LITG one year ago – Lucifer and Sean Hannity
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about Lucifer, Sean Hannity and whether you could tell the difference.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Sean Hannity Wears Punisher Pin On Fox News Talking About Protests
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Legendary Duelists: 7
- Why is HBO Max Hiding Its Criterion Movie Selection?
- Warhammer 40,000 Comes To Life with McFarlane Toys
- The Real-Life Green Arrow/Dollar Store Hawkeye Reveals His Politics
- Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
- Killing Eve Season 3 Finale Preview: Devastating In Every Way Possible
- Former Marvel Comics Figures in Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jonathan Rigby, co-owner of Page 45
- Simon Frith, senior editor t Panini Comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
