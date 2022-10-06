Stop Bad Idea At NYCC in The Daily LITG, October 6th 2022
LITG: Stop Bad Idea in the Top Ten stories yesterday
- Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
- Kim Jung Gi Dies, Aged 47, On His Way To New York Comic Con
- DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
- Alan Moore & Stewart Lee on the 'Suppurating Boil of my Comics Career'
- Today's Marauders Rewrites Grant Morrison X-Men History (XSpoilers)
- Meet Cooper Coen, Marvel's First Gay Spider-Man (SpiderSpoilers)
- Comic Store Owner Lashawn Colvin Dies, Aged 37
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In October 2022
- DC Comics Has… Two Jokers Now? BatSpoilers All Round
- Deaths, Resurrection & Future Past In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- 15 of the Hottest NYCC Comics Items to Grab at New York Comic Con
- Four Incredible Pages from November's Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1
- Dan Zolnerowich's Wild Fiction House Covers, Up for Auction
- Chris Choi has Auctioned How To Be American to Scholastic Graphix
- Marvel Brings Back Dez Skinn & Ian Gibson's Big Ben To Miracleman
- How Jason Aaron Might Write New Miracleman Stories For Marvel Comics
- Mark Buckingham Redraws Miracleman Apocrypha For Miracleman #0
- Brie Spangler's Kickturn, a Skateboarding Self Discovery Graphic Novel
- Stop Bad Idea At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 5th October 2022
LITG one year ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst
- Ted Lasso's Trent Crimm (Independent) Is The Worst Journalist On TV
- Penguin Random House Lost First Marvel Comics Shipment To DCBS
- Bookmakers Pull All Bets On The Next Doctor Who — Is The Fix In?
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst
- Jonathan Hickman's Departure From X-Men, Explained
- There Is Not Enough Paper In America For Comic Books Right Now
- Today Is Drifloon Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021
- Todd McFarlane On Spider-Man #1 Artwork He Is Not Selling… Yet
- Pokémon TCG Countdown: Four Days Until Celebrations
- TKO Studios Presents: Tales of Terror Anthology in Time for Halloween
- Preview Next Week's Power Rangers #12 Ahead of Eltarian War Event
- Fewer Comic Creators, More TV/Film/Gaming/Toy Stars At DC Fandome
- Amy Chu, Joseph Illidge & Pam Noles Join CBLDF Board Of Directors
- Arkham City: Order Of The World Reflects The Best Of Arkham Asylum
- Bad Idea Comics Delays December Solicitations Over Printing Issues
- Batman #114 – The Women Talk, The Men Punch (Spoilers)
- Pat Lee Is Back For NFT Comic Book Collectibles – Of Course He Is
- Will Clownhunter Be Tim Drake's New Boyfriend? (Batman #114 Spoilers)
- Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name, Daily LITG, 5th October 2021
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- How To Grind XP & Reach Level 40 In Pokémon GO
- Funko Talks the Ups and Downs of the NYCC Lottery
- Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
- Dear Marvel; Make the Nicolas Cage Ghost Rider Films Canon You Cowards
- The Dead Rise in the Exclusive Funko Marvel Zombies Collector Box
- James Tynion IV Confirms He Was Going To Leave With Batman #100
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Where Is Shiny Kirlia With The Top Hat In Pokémon GO
- Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
- Funko Gives Tone Deaf Response To NYCC Lottery Debacle
- Sorry DC, Boom, Titan, IDW, Peach Momoko Goes Exclusive With Marvel
- Marvel Unveils Eight Exclusive Artists For Young Guns "Stormbreakers"
- Robbi Rodriguez Relaunches Harbinger at Valiant for Summer 2021
- The Missing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Retailer Variant
- Taskmaster #1 Drops Early On Marvel Unlimited – But Be Quick
- Diamond UK Had An "Incident" Over The Weekend
LITG three years ago, it was the DC Timeline
They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- A New Aging for Jonathan Kent? The DC Universe Timeline Generation 4 in Full, From Wildstorm to Hell Arisen
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
- Bringing Back the Justice League of America – the Second Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
- Stephanie Brown Debuted as Robin – the Third Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
- New Covers, Interior Art from Marvel's Dawn of X Panel at NYCC
- Benjamin Percy Reveals Details of X-Force in the Dawn of X
- How James Marsters Undercut Joss Whedon From The Beginning, Playing Spike With a Soul #NYCC
- Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert Relaunch Wolverine for Dawn of X Wave 2
- The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC (UPDATE)
- Donny Cates Takes Over Thor in 2020 with Nic Klein and Matt Wilson
- Ah, DC Comics, So This is What 5G is Then…
- James Gunn Fires Back at Martin Scorsese for Trashing Marvel Movies
- Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Series Announced At NYCC
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Hannah Means-Shannon, currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor and former Managing Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine.
- Clay Fernald, comic book journalist
- Eric Jimenez, artist on Temporal
- Mike Carlin, DC Senior Editor
- Shane Davis, Superman, and Batman artist
- Julian Darius, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit
- Shannon Smith, colourist and editor
- Jim Nelson, artist on Athena Voltaire,
- Kathleen A. Webb, Archie Comics writer
- Darwin McPherson, Green Lantern writer
- Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor
