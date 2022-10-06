Stop Bad Idea At NYCC in The Daily LITG, October 6th 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

15 Pieces of NYCC Prime Swag to Grab at New York Comic Con Tomorrow
Bad Idea Comics PR

LITG: Stop Bad Idea in the Top Ten stories yesterday

  1. Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
  2. Kim Jung Gi Dies, Aged 47, On His Way To New York Comic Con
  3. DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
  4. Alan Moore & Stewart Lee on the 'Suppurating Boil of my Comics Career'
  5. Today's Marauders Rewrites Grant Morrison X-Men History (XSpoilers)
  6. Meet Cooper Coen, Marvel's First Gay Spider-Man (SpiderSpoilers)
  7. Comic Store Owner Lashawn Colvin Dies, Aged 37
  8. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In October 2022
  9. DC Comics Has… Two Jokers Now? BatSpoilers All Round
  10. Deaths, Resurrection & Future Past In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst in The Daily LITG, 6th of October 2021
LITG: Trent Crimm, Ted Lasso screencap
  1. Ted Lasso's Trent Crimm (Independent) Is The Worst Journalist On TV
  2. Penguin Random House Lost First Marvel Comics Shipment To DCBS
  3. Bookmakers Pull All Bets On The Next Doctor Who — Is The Fix In?
  4. GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
  5. Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst
  6. Jonathan Hickman's Departure From X-Men, Explained
  7. There Is Not Enough Paper In America For Comic Books Right Now
  8. Today Is Drifloon Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021
  9. Todd McFarlane On Spider-Man #1 Artwork He Is Not Selling… Yet
  10. Pokémon TCG Countdown: Four Days Until Celebrations
  11. TKO Studios Presents: Tales of Terror Anthology in Time for Halloween
  12. Preview Next Week's Power Rangers #12 Ahead of Eltarian War Event
  13. Fewer Comic Creators, More TV/Film/Gaming/Toy Stars At DC Fandome
  14. Amy Chu, Joseph Illidge & Pam Noles Join CBLDF Board Of Directors
  15. Arkham City: Order Of The World Reflects The Best Of Arkham Asylum
  16. Bad Idea Comics Delays December Solicitations Over Printing Issues
  17. Batman #114 – The Women Talk, The Men Punch (Spoilers)
  18. Pat Lee Is Back For NFT Comic Book Collectibles – Of Course He Is
  19. Will Clownhunter Be Tim Drake's New Boyfriend? (Batman #114 Spoilers)
  20. Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name, Daily LITG, 5th October 2021

LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider

A Lucky Egg, an item that can double XP and get trainers to Level 40 quicker in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
A Lucky Egg, an item that can double XP and get trainers to Level 40 quicker in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. How To Grind XP & Reach Level 40 In Pokémon GO
  2. Funko Talks the Ups and Downs of the NYCC Lottery
  3. Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
  4. Dear Marvel; Make the Nicolas Cage Ghost Rider Films Canon You Cowards
  5. The Dead Rise in the Exclusive Funko Marvel Zombies Collector Box
  6. James Tynion IV Confirms He Was Going To Leave With Batman #100
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
  8. Where Is Shiny Kirlia With The Top Hat In Pokémon GO
  9. Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
  10. Funko Gives Tone Deaf Response To NYCC Lottery Debacle
  11. Sorry DC, Boom, Titan, IDW, Peach Momoko Goes Exclusive With Marvel
  12. Marvel Unveils Eight Exclusive Artists For Young Guns "Stormbreakers"
  13. Robbi Rodriguez Relaunches Harbinger at Valiant for Summer 2021
  14. The Missing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Retailer Variant
  15. Taskmaster #1 Drops Early On Marvel Unlimited – But Be Quick
  16. Diamond UK Had An "Incident" Over The Weekend

LITG three years ago, it was the DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

  1. Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
  2. A New Aging for Jonathan Kent? The DC Universe Timeline Generation 4 in Full, From Wildstorm to Hell Arisen
  3. Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
  4. Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
  5. Bringing Back the Justice League of America – the Second Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
  6. Stephanie Brown Debuted as Robin – the Third Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
  7. New Covers, Interior Art from Marvel's Dawn of X Panel at NYCC
  8. Benjamin Percy Reveals Details of X-Force in the Dawn of X
  9. How James Marsters Undercut Joss Whedon From The Beginning, Playing Spike With a Soul #NYCC
  10. Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert Relaunch Wolverine for Dawn of X Wave 2
  11. The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC (UPDATE)
  12. Donny Cates Takes Over Thor in 2020 with Nic Klein and Matt Wilson
  13. Ah, DC Comics, So This is What 5G is Then…
  14. James Gunn Fires Back at Martin Scorsese for Trashing Marvel Movies
  15. Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Series Announced At NYCC

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Hannah Means-Shannon, currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor and former Managing Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine.
  • Clay Fernald, comic book journalist
  • Eric Jimenez, artist on Temporal
  • Mike Carlin, DC Senior Editor
  • Shane Davis, Superman, and Batman artist
  • Julian Darius, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit
  • Shannon Smith, colourist and editor
  • Jim Nelson, artist on Athena Voltaire,
  • Kathleen A. Webb, Archie Comics writer
  • Darwin McPherson, Green Lantern writer
  • Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor

