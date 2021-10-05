Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name, Daily LITG, 5th October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Regal Cinemas and Cobra Kai

LITG two years ago, it was DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Atom Freeman , comics PR

, comics PR Pop Mhan , co-creator of Spyboy.

, co-creator of Spyboy. Graeme McMillan, founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR.

founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR. Jeff Nicholson, creator of Ultra Klutz, Through the Habitrails, Father & Son, and Colonia.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.