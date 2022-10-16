Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Straight Robin Cancellation in the Top Ten stories yesterday
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
- Adult Swim Instagram Post Gets Real; Reads Like It Speaks for Many
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
- Doctor Who: Honoring What Worked During Chris Chibnall's Run
- Today Is Litwick Community Day In Pokemon GO: Full Details
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- 19 Pieces Of Batman Gossip From The Bars Of New York Comic Con
- 9 Pieces Of Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Gossip From The Bars Of NYCC
- Skybound & Image Comics To Celebrate 20 Years Of Invincible In 2023
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Find the Secret Cave in This Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7 Preview
- Alan Moore Is Considering Launching A Podcast About Anarchism
- The Sweetness Between Us, Vampire YA Rom Com by Sarah Winifred Searle
- Dark Horse Publish Sloane Leong Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
- Emma Reynolds Writes Activist Graphic Novel, Drawn to Change the World
- Straight Robin Cancellation in The Daily LITG, 15th of October, 2022
LITG one year ago, DC Comics' 2022 Vision
- Full DC Comics January 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Not Just Batman
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!
- Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info
- Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight
- DC Comics Introduces New Version Of Hourman In 2022
- Tasks For Halloween 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- The Return Of DC's Super-Pets In January 2022
- DC Comics Solicits Reveal Identity Of Mother Soul … Ish
- David Michelinie Apologises to Todd McFarlane Over Venom Creator Claim
- Image Comics From Jupiter's Legacy To Gunslinger Spawn, Delayed
- Can Ka-Zar Beat Galactus? A New Look at Marvel's Avengers #750
- Batman/Fortnite Comic Features Foundation & Batman Who Laughs Download
- The Promise Collection 1947: Love, Death, and Comic Books
- Penguin Classics To Add Marvel Comics To Their Collection
- Jerry Craft's Graphic Novels Back In Texas Schools After Petition War
- Meet New DC Comics Cosmic Superhero, She's Doctor Multiverse
- Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am in The Daily LITG, 15th of October 2021
- After Jon Kent's Big News, Peter J Tomasi Reunites Super Sons in 2022
LITG two years ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
- Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
- Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
- Eve Opens The Box – Giant-Sized Pokemon Funko POP Vinyls For Europe
- New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- Will Batman Just Be Black For 2 Months? The Next Batman Reveals All
- Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
- Is The Future State 5G Dark Detective, Officer Nakano Of Gotham?
- Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- Henry Henry Took Over Vault Comics Twitter to Promote A Dark Interlude
- Marvel Reprints Amazing Spider-Man #49/#850 Blank Variant For Free
- Rorschach #1 Kills Steve Ditko – His Alt Version Anyway
- Rick And Morty Promises The Kinkiest Super-Villains Ever, In 2021
- Is Batman Dating Wonder Woman In 5G/Future State?
LITG three years ago, Colbert was retorted.
And Cyclops was back one more time.
- The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
- Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
- Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young
- Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant
- Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee
- American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger
- Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.