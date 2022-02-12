The Swipe Files In The Daily LITG For The 12th February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
- Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
- Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
- A New Thunderbolts #1 From Marvel – But Who? And Why?
- Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
- Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
- New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints
- Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
- The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- James Tynion IV Shows You Teenage Mad Scientist Christopher Chaos
- We Live In Black And White- Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th February
- The Witches Of Adamas Has A Very High Concept Indeed, Even For Manga
- A New Comic Shop For New York, Everyone Comics in Long Island City
- Printwatch: Second Prints From Mary Jane/Black Cat To Sabretooth
- Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano Launch Grim #1 from Boom Studios
- Beavis and Butt-Head In The Daily LITG 11th February 2022
LITG one year ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Guaranteed Shiny Ditto Will Be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto's Reward
- DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3
- Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
- Buffy Stars Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head on Whedon Abuse Accusations
- Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
- Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021
- Is This How Justice League Dark Will Tie Into Infinite Frontier?
- Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics
- Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line
- King Kirby, The Jack Kirby Play – Now Released As Podcast
- DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush
- Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders
- DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists
LITG two years ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.
- The Batman-With-A-Scythe-And-Bone-Motorbike Teaser for DC's Metal 2: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- "Inuyasha" is Finally Coming Back after all this time with Good Smile
- Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern Season 2 Drops From 12 to 8 Issues – Is This 5G?
- Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Watch A Grieving Mother Play With Her Deceased Daughter In VR
- How – and When – Joe Hill's Hill House Comics Will Be Collected by DC
- Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
- 007 Bond Binge: Dr. No
- Claire Bretécher, Creator of Agrippine, Has Died, Aged 79
LITG three years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9
And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.
- Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
- Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse
- Kevin F**king Smith Making 'Howard the F**king Duck' Show for Hulu
- McFarlane Toys Announces New Line of Harry Potter and Wizarding World Figures
- The 'Game of Thrones' Death We're Not Okay With
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Hunter Gorinson, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics
- Dan Greenfield, of 13th Dimension
- David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival
- Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl
- Terry Sala of Do You Pooh
- Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.