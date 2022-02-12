The Swipe Files In The Daily LITG For The 12th February 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

  1. Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
  2. Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
  3. Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
  4. A New Thunderbolts #1 From Marvel – But Who? And Why?
  5. Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
  6. Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
  7. New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
  8. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints
  9. Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
  10. The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly

LITG one year ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

  1. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  2. Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
  3. Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy
  4. Guaranteed Shiny Ditto Will Be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto's Reward
  5. DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined
  6. The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3
  7. Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
  8. Buffy Stars Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head on Whedon Abuse Accusations
  9. Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
  10. Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
  11. Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
  12. Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021
  13. Is This How Justice League Dark Will Tie Into Infinite Frontier?
  14. Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics
  15. Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line
  16. King Kirby, The Jack Kirby Play – Now Released As Podcast
  17. DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch
  18. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  19. Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush
  20. Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders
  21. DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists

  1. The Batman-With-A-Scythe-And-Bone-Motorbike Teaser for DC's Metal 2: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  2. "Inuyasha" is Finally Coming Back after all this time with Good Smile
  3. Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern Season 2 Drops From 12 to 8 Issues – Is This 5G?
  4. Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
  5. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
  6. Watch A Grieving Mother Play With Her Deceased Daughter In VR
  7. How – and When – Joe Hill's Hill House Comics Will Be Collected by DC
  8. Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
  9. 007 Bond Binge: Dr. No
  10. Claire Bretécher, Creator of Agrippine, Has Died, Aged 79

  1. Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
  2. Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse
  3. Kevin F**king Smith Making 'Howard the F**king Duck' Show for Hulu
  4. McFarlane Toys Announces New Line of Harry Potter and Wizarding World Figures
  5. The 'Game of Thrones' Death We're Not Okay With

  • Hunter Gorinson, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics
  • Dan Greenfield, of 13th Dimension
  • David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival
  • Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl
  • Terry Sala of Do You Pooh
  • Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank

