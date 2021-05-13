Target No Longer Trading In Cards – The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Dungeons & Dragons & A New Bat Signal

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

LITG two years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marv Wolfman , co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths.

, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths. Andrew Pepoy, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men

writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men Bill Pulkovski, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics

CEO of Rocket Ink Comics Andrew LoVuolo, cerator of The Rift

cerator of The Rift Joshua Waerloga , cartoonist

, cartoonist Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, target