The Boys, Buffy and Ultraviolence – The Daily LITG 22nd February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The Boys, Buffy, Ultraviolence, Pokemon Go & Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: The Boys, Buffy and Ultraviolence – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
- Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
- Dark Side of the Ring Welcomes The "King of Ultraviolence" to Season 3
- The Kanto Celebration Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Titans: Conor Leslie Confirms That Was Gollum; Lord of the Rings Fan
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
- The Flash: Grant Gustin on Bettering Himself; Beefier Season 7 Barry
- Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Forces of Nature
- The Mandalorian Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Breaking Silence (Again)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Smash-Up #1
- The Frazetta Buck Rogers Comic Book Covers that Influenced Star Wars
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 21st, 2021
- Sunday Spoilers: Big First Appearances In Batman: Black And White #3
- Vault Comics' Hollow Heart is the Best Thing About February
- Batman/Catwoman Beats King In Black in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Scout Comics Launches Four New Titles In May 2021 Solicitations
- Blood, Skulls And Chrome In Second Sight May 2021 Solicits
- Barking: A Bold and Personal Journey Through Mental Illness
- Captain Canuck Gets A Prose Novel In Lev Gleason May 2021 Solicits
LITG one year ago – Dan DiDio was gone from DC Comics
And everyone reacted
- Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
- Comic Book Industry Reacts To… The Departure of Dan DiDio From DC Comics
- Gossip: DC No-Show at ComicsPRO and DC's Big Change
- Monopoly Grants Brands License for 85th Anniversary
- Batman #89 Misprint Sells For $700
- Wizards of the Coast Announces "Jump/Start"- "Magic: The Gathering"
- Funko Pop New York Toy Fair 2020 Reveals – "Marvel's Avengers"
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Ascension of the Cybermen" [FIRST LOOK]
- A "Happy Ending" for The Immortal Hulk in May? Or an Even Happier Relaunch?
- The Straightwashing Of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Continues In Statue Form?
LITG two years ago – DC was cutting back
And Critical Role split.
- Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
- Critical Role Announces Split From Geek & Sundry
- The Only Detective Comics #1000 Cover with the New Arkham Knight On It…
- The End of Deadpool, the Beginning of Black Cat and Collected Spider-Man Noir – Marvel at ComicsPRO
- Image Comics May 2019 Solicitations – Excellence, Gogor, Copra and Saga
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Denton J. Tipton, IDW comics writer/editor
- Steve MacManus, writer, artist, 2000AD editor, co-creator of Rogue Trooper.
- Clifford Meth, comic book publisher, fundraiser
- Doug Allen, underground cartoonist, on Steven.
- Eduardo Alpuente, artist on Strangers, Contest Of Champions, Big Town
- Jeff Parker, writer on Agents of Atlas, X-Men: First Class, and Marvel Adventures The Avengers.
- Graham Hill, comic shop owner.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.