Vote, Vote Vote For Krakoa in the Daily LITG, 14th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote
- Barbara Gordon's New Look & Status From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Just Banshee and Polaris Left, Tempo and Boom Boom Are Out
- New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis
- Ben Grimm Is Really Going To Kill Reed Richards, Isn't He? FF #30
- The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Gets New 1/3 Statue From JND Studios
- Krakoan Envy In Today's X-Men Comics – Wolverine, Children Of The Atom
- Chip Zdarsky's Justice League: The Last Ride No Longer Digital First
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Fist of the North Star: Viz Media to Release Ultimate Edition Manga
- Frankenstein Comics #19 On Auction Today At ComicConnect
- Shakespeare YA Graphic Novels – Twelfth Grade Night and King Cheer
- The Beginning After the End: Interview with Writer TurtleMe
- Micronauts #1 CGC 9.8 On Auction Right Now On ComicConnect
- How Fast Was This Asterix Promotional Image Taken Down, By Toutatis?
- Al Ewing Writes Guardians Of The Galaxy – Or Is It Catherine Tate?
- Will This Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Break Records?
- A History Of "I Would Have Words With Thee" and Thor #14 Spoilers
- Behemoth Comics Hires Steve Ekstrom As Their New Editorial Director
- Piranha Comics To Be London's Largest Comics Chain And They're Hiring
- Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look, in the Daily LITG, 14th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Deborah, Daredevil, Diamond and DC
People were loving those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it was all about bringing the direct market back – and if Diamond will be able to make that possible.
- Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
- Diamond Comic Distributors Furloughs Employees, Beginning Today
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Death of Superman and of Comics – Michael Davis, From the Edge
- A Few Thousand Free Comics Right Now and Where to Find Them
- Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
- Speculators Dropping $100 on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT#3
- First Marvel/IDW Star Wars Crossover, High Republic, Out In the Fall
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
LITG two years ago, a first look at The Mandalorian
Long before we got an inkling of Baby Yoda, we knew the Mandalorian was coming. And we got a look at it one year ago. It's amazing how time flies, right?
- 'The Mandalorian': 4 Official Images from the Disney+ Series
- Larry Hama Denied Guest Privileges at Philadelphia Comic Con (UPDATE)
- The Return of the Legion, a Lois Lane Heel Turn, and Superman #13's Final Page Shocker
- Mark Hamill Responds to THAT Laugh in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Teaser
- 'The Mandalorian': Series Footage First-Look [Star Wars Celebration 2019]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sara Pichelli of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
- Mike Lake, co-founder of Forbidden Planet and Titan Books.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug.
- Steve Willis, creator of Morty The Dog.
- Disney comics writer, Geoff Blum.
- Cartoonist Tom Sutton of Star Trek, Eerie, Marvel Comics Presents, Creepy,
- Mike Kanterovich, writer on Fantastic Force, Sonic The Hedgehog and Secret Defenders.
- Daniel Presedo, writer/artist of Dream Wolves, Razor, Raw City.
- Bruce Beattie, political cartoonist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.