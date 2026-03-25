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NCIS 500, Punisher, Doctor Who/Tom Baker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, NCIS, Disney/OpenAI, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, The Punisher, Bridgerton & more!

Article Summary NCIS celebrates its 500th episode with a major character death and exclusive reactions

Daredevil: Born Again returns with Season 2 updates, key party reveals, and new episode titles

The Punisher: One Last Kill special officially drops its release date and new storyline teasers

Doctor Who star Tom Baker honors his final Fourth Doctor episode with a touching new video

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, NCIS, SNL UK, Disney & OpenAI, Tracker, School Spirits, The Vampire Lestat, Monstress, Devil May Cry, Doctor Who, The Punisher: One Last Kill, Bridgerton, High Potential, Will Trent, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 25th, 2026:

Daredevil: Born Again: Frank Miller Joins Cox, D'Onofrio at S02 Party

NCIS Star [SPOILER] on [SPOILER] Death, Heartbreaking 500th Episode

Daredevil: Born Again S02 Clip: Matt & Karen Miss How It Used to Be

SNL UK: Jamie Dornan vs Al Nash: Only One Can Be Bond, James Bond

Disney's $1B AI Deal Goes Bust as OpenAI Announces Sora Shutdown

Tracker S03E14 "The Field Trip" Sneak Peek: Reenie Has Some Questions

Euphoria Season 3 Key Art Poster Is Giving Off Some Serious Vibes

School Spirits Graduates to Season 4: Paramount+ Renews Series

The Vampire Lestat Rolls Out Raw Footage of Daniel's Band Interview

Scooby-Doo: Paul Walter Hauser Joins Netflix's Live-Action Series Cast

Monstress: Amazon Adapting Liu & Takeda Comic as Adult Animated Series

Devil May Cry Season 2 Teaser Offers More Dante/Vergil Backstory

WWE Raw Review: Title Defenses, Arrests, and Old Men Laughing

Sycho Sid Eudy Enters 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season Finale: Here's An Exclusive Look!

Harry Potter Hits the Quidditch Pitch in New Image; Teaser Wednesday?

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Honors Final Fourth Doctor Ep in Touching Video

For All Mankind: Apple TV's Space Drama Set to End with Season 6

The Punisher: One Last Kill Special Locked & Loaded for May 12th

Shōgun: Kukihara, Sato, Nishida, Koichi & Yamaguchi Join Season 2 Cast

Bridgerton: Francesca & Michaela Announced as Season 5 Lead Couple

The Mandalorian and Grogu: 2 BTS Images And 4 HQ Images Released

Starfleet Academy, The Boys/Supernatural & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio Shuts Down Foggy/"Hindrance" Slight

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Ep Titles Released; NYC Launch Images

NCIS: Sydney Team Hunts a Serial Bomber: S03E12 "Lone Wolf: Part One"

NCIS: Origins Returns Tonight with S02E12: "The Gambler": Our Preview

NCIS Hits 500 Episodes Tonight: Our S23E13: "All Good Things" Preview

Best Medicine S01E11 "Mind Your Own Buboes" Preview: Town Lockdown

RJ Decker S01E04 In Vanity Veritas: Suburban Housewife Murder Mystery

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review: Epic & Powerful Series Return

High Potential S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat": Morgan Brings in An Expert

Will Trent: Check Out Our S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" Preview

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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