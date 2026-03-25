Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
NCIS 500, Punisher, Doctor Who/Tom Baker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, NCIS, Disney/OpenAI, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, The Punisher, Bridgerton & more!
Article Summary
- NCIS celebrates its 500th episode with a major character death and exclusive reactions
- Daredevil: Born Again returns with Season 2 updates, key party reveals, and new episode titles
- The Punisher: One Last Kill special officially drops its release date and new storyline teasers
- Doctor Who star Tom Baker honors his final Fourth Doctor episode with a touching new video
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, NCIS, SNL UK, Disney & OpenAI, Tracker, School Spirits, The Vampire Lestat, Monstress, Devil May Cry, Doctor Who, The Punisher: One Last Kill, Bridgerton, High Potential, Will Trent, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 25th, 2026:
Daredevil: Born Again: Frank Miller Joins Cox, D'Onofrio at S02 Party
NCIS Star [SPOILER] on [SPOILER] Death, Heartbreaking 500th Episode
Daredevil: Born Again S02 Clip: Matt & Karen Miss How It Used to Be
SNL UK: Jamie Dornan vs Al Nash: Only One Can Be Bond, James Bond
Disney's $1B AI Deal Goes Bust as OpenAI Announces Sora Shutdown
Tracker S03E14 "The Field Trip" Sneak Peek: Reenie Has Some Questions
Euphoria Season 3 Key Art Poster Is Giving Off Some Serious Vibes
School Spirits Graduates to Season 4: Paramount+ Renews Series
The Vampire Lestat Rolls Out Raw Footage of Daniel's Band Interview
Scooby-Doo: Paul Walter Hauser Joins Netflix's Live-Action Series Cast
Monstress: Amazon Adapting Liu & Takeda Comic as Adult Animated Series
Devil May Cry Season 2 Teaser Offers More Dante/Vergil Backstory
WWE Raw Review: Title Defenses, Arrests, and Old Men Laughing
Sycho Sid Eudy Enters 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class
Fear Factor: House of Fear Season Finale: Here's An Exclusive Look!
Harry Potter Hits the Quidditch Pitch in New Image; Teaser Wednesday?
Doctor Who: Tom Baker Honors Final Fourth Doctor Ep in Touching Video
For All Mankind: Apple TV's Space Drama Set to End with Season 6
The Punisher: One Last Kill Special Locked & Loaded for May 12th
Shōgun: Kukihara, Sato, Nishida, Koichi & Yamaguchi Join Season 2 Cast
Bridgerton: Francesca & Michaela Announced as Season 5 Lead Couple
The Mandalorian and Grogu: 2 BTS Images And 4 HQ Images Released
Starfleet Academy, The Boys/Supernatural & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio Shuts Down Foggy/"Hindrance" Slight
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Ep Titles Released; NYC Launch Images
NCIS: Sydney Team Hunts a Serial Bomber: S03E12 "Lone Wolf: Part One"
NCIS: Origins Returns Tonight with S02E12: "The Gambler": Our Preview
NCIS Hits 500 Episodes Tonight: Our S23E13: "All Good Things" Preview
Best Medicine S01E11 "Mind Your Own Buboes" Preview: Town Lockdown
RJ Decker S01E04 In Vanity Veritas: Suburban Housewife Murder Mystery
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review: Epic & Powerful Series Return
High Potential S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat": Morgan Brings in An Expert
Will Trent: Check Out Our S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" Preview
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!