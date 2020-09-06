The Boys, Power, Cobra Kai, "Vince McTrump" & More: BCTV Sunday Slices

Welcome back to another edition of BCTV Sunday Slices, where I take a look back at the week in Bleeding Cool's broadcast, cable, and streaming coverage to offer a little "extra perspective"- a nice way of saying that I'm getting to shoot my mouth off on a bunch of things that tickled the back of my brain over the past seven days. Some stuff you'll agree with, while there's also a pretty good chance that there's going to be some stuff you're not going to agree with. Trust me. I've read some of the comments. But just keep in mind that these are my thoughts and not necessarily the site's position- and that it's okay if you disagree. In fact, you can let me know in the comments section below (just make sure to be respectful to each other, but don't work about me since I don't read the comments anyway).

So once again this week, we are all over the pop culture map. Don't believe me? How about everything from Toonami and Simon Pegg to Heels and Arnold Schwarzenegger? From Brock Lesnar and CAOS to Star Trek truly being bold and a new Archie-verse spinoff? How about Riverdale, G4, Supernatural, Cobra Kai, "Vince McTrump", and more? Well then, don't let me keep you…

TOM Offers Support to Black Lives Matter on Behalf of Toonami: Props to the folks at Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and the late-night anime block for making a strong statement and undercutting one of the default responses by reminding viewers why they watch anime in the first place.

Simon Pegg and Crispian Mills Working On "Big Event TV" Show: Not sure there's much Simon Pegg and/or Nick Frost would work on that I wouldn't want to check out. Pegg on "big event TV"? Sold.

Power: Tommy-Focused Spinoff Series "Force" Moved Up, Now Book IV: Smart move, because that now means the spinoffs go sequel-prequel-sequel-prequel now- better distribution. Plus Tommy's (Joseph Sikora) got a strong following with the viewers so the sooner, the better in that regard.

NOS4A2 EP Jami O'Brien Confirms AMC Not Moving Forward with Season 3: While there was definitely a big enough universe there to potentially explore, Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, and the rest of the show team deserve credit for crafting an amazingly strong two seasons.

Heels: Stephen Amell Has Us Feeling Like We Need to Work Out More: He does. I might hate him just a little bit for it. Now excuse BCTV while we have a Little Debbie's chocolate pudding pies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Skydance Spy Adventure TV Series: Arnold Schwarzenegger might be my favorite person on social media right now. If you need a reason why then check out the story online about the dude who made the pipe that looked exactly like him.

Brock Lesnar's WWE Contract Has Expired; Will AEW Sign Him?: OHDEARLORDNOOOOOOO!!!! Seriously, if you want someone who jumps comes by twice-a-year to wrestle, sign me. I'm cheaper, and it wouldn't be hard for me to "sell" getting hurt.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Video: Saying Goodbye to Spellman House: Well, if that doesn't just grab you by the feels and twist… still believe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would've benefitted from a staggered release.

Higher Power: Is Demi Burnett the Leader of WWE's Retribution Stable?: That storyline's still happening?

Impact Wrestling – Eric Young is the New Impact World Champion: Ummm… okay. I'll be honest. I have absolutely no idea what to think about Impact Wrestling. My biggest fear, because I believe that more competition is the best for wrestling? The phrase "champagne wishes on a beer budget" comes to mind.

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Takes One for the Fam; Sad SPN Tape Ball: Props to Jared Padalecki for posting a pic of himself getting COVID tested on set before finishing up Supernatural. The more famous faces promoting mask-wearing and testing, the better.

Star Trek: Discovery Casts First Non-Binary, Transgender ST Characters: Gene Roddenberry would be proud, as should all Star Trek fans around the globe.

Riverdale Creator Lands Pretty Little Liars, New Archie-verse Project?: BCTV wants Afterlife with Archie. What we'll get is Josie and the Pussycats (which we're more than happy with). As for PLL? If there was ever a series ripe for that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa magic…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything: Not gonna' lie: s*it looks good this season.

Riverdale: Marisol Nichols' Real-Life Crime Fighting Getting Series: So Marisol Nichols was busting pedophiles and sex traffickers while working on the long-running CW series? Damn, that's a serious side-hustle.

Cobra Kai Offers Its Best Fight Scenes, Best/Worst of Johnny Lawrence: With the way Cobra Kai shot to the top of Netflix's charts, it's like viewers are coming to it like it's brand new. Does not say a lot about YouTube Originals (and BCTV loved Wayne).

Better Call Saul Co-Creator Peter Gould "So Worried About" Kim & Jimmy: F*ck you, Peter Gould: now we're worried about Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler and Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill (and we know Jimmy lives).

FX's Fargo Season 4 Teasers Spent Too Much Time Hanging Around AHS: Those mini-teasers are dark. And speaking of horror…

Chucky: SYFY/USA Child's Play Series Adapt Sees Prod Moved to 2021: BCTV is really looking forward to this one. It definitely lends itself well to an anthology-like format and the story overview sounds promising. Plus killer dolls are always creepy.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale: Ever read a story knowing full well that there's so much more to it than we'll ever know? So anyway, about this story…

Riverdale: Lili Reinhart Feels "Like a Prisoner" in Season 5 Bubble: This was not a good look for Lili Reinhart, just the next in a series of some really bad social media moves this year. At some point, it isn't the quote or the context- it's you that's the problem.

Titans: Curran Walters Looks Like He's Enjoying His "Season 3 Mood": After an "eh" first season, I thought the second season of Titans was pretty impressive. Moving the action to Gotham, introducing Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow and Commissioner Barabara Gordon, and let Curran Walters cut loose as Red Hood? We're there.

X-Play Co-Host "Crazy Adam" Sessler Wants YOU for the New G4: I'm more into the idea of G4 coming back than I have any right to be. If the Olivia Munn rumors are true, and we also get a new version of Attack of the Show! (with Kevin Pereira back, of course)? You looking at one happy television editor.

Mom Star Anna Faris Leaving Long-Running CBS Sitcom After 7 Seasons: While I was surprised to hear the news because Anna Faris was reportedly still in negotiation, let's face it: seven years is a pretty decent run.

The Boys: Patton Oswalt Says Cameo "Most F**ked-Up Thing" He's Filmed: Maybe Patton Oswalt got caught up in the moment- and yes, it was a great role that he nailed beautifully. But how does it compare to a certain blue unicorn imaginary friend who drinks, does drugs, has sex, and kills other imaginary friends? Long live Happy!!

Report: WWE Cracks Down on "Third Party Engagement" by Wrestlers: It's appropriate that Vince McMahon's a Donald Trump supporter because they both have something in common: they both have the uncanny ability to take a bad situation and make it worse. Why should any wrestler want to work for and keep working for Vince? Because of their promise of some kind of new "reboot" to the company and the way it operates? Wouldn't this be the 1,293rd one of those? If The Young Bucks did nothing else, they showed how valuable owning your persona can be.

Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Shares Her Mornings from Season 2 Set: Really impressed by what I've seen/heard from Javicia Leslie regarding Batwoman. I might actually become a regular viewer (she sold me on the morning routine clip where meditation gets a little noisy).

Bayley Turns on Sasha Banks After Losing on WWE Smackdown Tonight: Speaking of bad WWE moves… not saying Sasha Banks and Bayley shouldn't break up as they did on WWE SmackDown at all. But now? Couldn't have teased it a little more? Maybe have it play out not during a time when you stockpiled back-to-back PPVs?

The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever: Tying Rick's "Boos/Cheers" line is not an easy task, but Eric Kripke did it by proving himself once again a wordsmith of the highest honor. Mix in an occasional Bill Murray/Stripes/"You're Awesome!" meme and you have the perfect annoying three-pronged online response attack.