A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 1st, 2022

- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus
- Always Sunny Flashback: Day & Olson Talk Love Scene; Bloopers Update
- Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues
- New Year's 2022 Event Begins In Pokémon GO Tonight
- Joe Quesada Teases New Marvel Superhero Project For 2022
- Jonathan Hickman Crossover – Thank FOC It's New Year's Eve
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events
- Alan Moore To Give BBC Maestro Masterclass In 2022
- Strangers Returns To Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics In January
- Which Is The First Comic Book Appearance Of Boba Fett Anyway?
- Superman, The Politics Of WarWorld & The Chains That Bind (Spoilers)
- The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2021
- TheBlerdGurl Founder Writes Marvel's Training Manual For Dora Milaje
- Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands by Kate Beaton Gets A Cover Reveal
- The Year Ends With Boba Fett in The Daily LITG New Year's Eve 2021
LITG one year ago, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077 and Spider-Man – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Playable On Atari VCS
- The New Resident Evil Movie Has Wrapped Production
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Patty Jenkins Left Thor: The Dark World to Avoid Director Jail
- Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Nintendo Accidentally Lists A Banjo-Kazooie Wii U Game
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Written By Donny Cates On Earth-2
- Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
- Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
- Happy New Year! A Drunken Post From A Future State Of 2021
- Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants
- The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020
- Future State Next Batman, Harley Quinn On Sale Now If You Know Where
- I Breathed A Body – And Topped Advance Reorders – 31st December 2020
- Death Metal #7 & Future State On Sale In Certain Comic Shops Already
- Batman/Superman Brings Movie Magic To The Omniverse (Preview)
- Speculator Corner – King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries
- James Tynion IV Considered Working As Admin For Scott Snyder Instead
- Second Sight Launch Laxia, The Edge and Lady Freedom in March 2021
- Bryan Hill, Priscilla Petraites Launch Chariot From AWA in March 2021
LITG two yeara ago, Mark Millar wanted to keep Clark a secret.
And colourists were in the cross-sights.
- Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
- Erik Larsen Says Colorist Who Poorly Recolored Marvel Comics Presents #48 Cover Should Be Killed
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Complete Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List of Comics 2019, in Full
- Rumor: Could LEGO Have Leaked Characters For "Marvel's Avengers"?
- Readers Criticise Marvel Comics For Shoe-Horning Racial Politics Into Silver Surfer
- Jim Shooter Would Like To Be Told When A Male Character Is Having A Baby – The Jim Shooter Files
- Diamond Confirms DC Comics' 5G
- The Mandalorian Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls
- Ninja Deleted Promotional Tweet For Sneakers After Controversy
LITG three years ago, Timeless was time's up.
And Miles Morales was talking to Mephisto.
- Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
- Miles Morales to Revisit Infamous Spider-Man Story in Champions #1 (SPOILERS)
- Marvel's Conan The Barbarian Will Tell the Story Of His Death
- Hindus Call For Apology From Marvel Over Uncanny X-Men #5
- Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mimi Yoon, comics artist on Judge Anderson, Powerpuff Girls.
- Sanford Greene, artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Sonic The Hedgehog, Wonder Girl, The Incidentals.
- Walter Antonio McDaniel, artist on Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman. Founder of Red Dragon Media in China.
- Comics journalist Giovanni Aria.
- Manuel Monari, employee at Pop Store, Bologna.
- Eric Nguyen, artist on X, Stormwatch: Team Achilles, Strange Girl, InFamous
