The Year Ends With Boba Fett in The Daily LITG New Year's Eve 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. But it's Star Wars. It's Boba Fett. There are bound to be complaints.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
- Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
- Marvel Comics' Miracleman Plans For 2022 Take Shape
- Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
- Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles In Dire Need Of Assistance
- DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
- George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- When DC Comics Publish Nick Dragotta's Batman Story Twice In One Year
- The Incredible Hulk #1 Sells For Half A Million Dollars
- Yup, Marvel Blows Up The Moon In Upcoming Reckoning War
- Amazing Spider-Man #82 Tops Bestseller List Again
- Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders – Twice
- Boba Fett Complaints In The Daily LITG 30th January 2021
LITG one year ago, Cthulhu came to Marvel
- Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
- An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Talks Reunion with Karate Kid II Co-Stars
- Chris Pine Knows the Rogue Squadron Story and Says It's "Really Great"
- Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
- Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
- [SPOILERS] Pixar Toyed With a Much Darker Ending for Soul
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Can Burnham Get the Ship Back?
- James Tynion IV Has A Three Year Plan For Batman And The Joker
- The Joker Is The Scariest Comic James Tynion IV Has Written For DC
- Scarecrow & Unannounced Back-Ups In James Tynion IV's 2021 Batman
- James Tynion IV On Alan Scott, Obsidian & Jade In Infinite Frontier
- Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Last Rites, From Sin's Past To A Brand New Day
- Nottingham Reinvents Robin Hood in Mad Cave March 2021 Solicits
- Did Logan Kill A Thousand Innocent Men? Wolverine #8 Spoilers
- Doctor Doom Has No Interest In Foreplay – Official
- Mile High Comics And MyComicShop, Taking On Staff In 2021
- Democracy Comes To Krakoa? (X-Men #16 Spoilers)
- James Tynion IV Launches New Comic With Álvaro Martinez Bueno
LITG two years ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.
And Justice League looked ahead..
- Why Would Anyone Believe Wally West is Really Dead in Flash Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Justice League Annual #1 Lays Out The Immediate Future of the DC Universe
- What Clues Does Heroes In Crisis #5 Offer to Tom King's Next DC Comics Project? (Spoilers)
- Peter Parker is in His Mid-Twenties, Official, According to Mary Jane
- Crush, Lobo's Daughter, is DC's Latest Gay Character (Teen Titans and Mysteries Of Love In Space Spoilers)
LITG threes years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis
And Superboy was listening.
- Let's Take a Look at Two New Funko Infinity War Pops
- Lois Lane Runs The Biggest Spoilers For Heroes In Crisis #4 (Spoilers, Obv)
- 'Deadwood': A Postscript Dispatch from the Thoroughfare
- Learn Why You Shouldn't Gossip Around Superboy in Next Week's Young Justice Outsiders Prequel Comic
- Doctor Who 'Resolution': What BBC's Image "Breadcrumbs" Tell Us So Far
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool.
- Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.
- Julie Doucet, creator of Dirty Plotte.
- Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.
