The Year Ends With Boba Fett in The Daily LITG New Year's Eve 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. But it's Star Wars. It's Boba Fett. There are bound to be complaints.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Temura Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
  1. The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
  2. Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
  3. Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
  4. Marvel Comics' Miracleman Plans For 2022 Take Shape
  5. Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
  6. Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus
  7. Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
  8. A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles In Dire Need Of Assistance
  9. DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
  10. George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Cthulhu came to Marvel

  1. Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
  2. Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
  3. Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
  4. An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
  5. Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Talks Reunion with Karate Kid II Co-Stars
  6. Chris Pine Knows the Rogue Squadron Story and Says It's "Really Great"
  7. Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
  8. Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
  9. [SPOILERS] Pixar Toyed With a Much Darker Ending for Soul
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Can Burnham Get the Ship Back?
  11. James Tynion IV Has A Three Year Plan For Batman And The Joker
  12. The Joker Is The Scariest Comic James Tynion IV Has Written For DC
  13. Scarecrow & Unannounced Back-Ups In James Tynion IV's 2021 Batman
  14. James Tynion IV On Alan Scott, Obsidian & Jade In Infinite Frontier
  15. Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
  16. Amazing Spider-Man #55 Last Rites, From Sin's Past To A Brand New Day
  17. Nottingham Reinvents Robin Hood in Mad Cave March 2021 Solicits
  18. Did Logan Kill A Thousand Innocent Men? Wolverine #8 Spoilers
  19. Doctor Doom Has No Interest In Foreplay – Official
  20. Mile High Comics And MyComicShop, Taking On Staff In 2021
  21. Democracy Comes To Krakoa? (X-Men #16 Spoilers)
  22. James Tynion IV Launches New Comic With Álvaro Martinez Bueno

LITG two years ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.

And Justice League looked ahead..

  1. Why Would Anyone Believe Wally West is Really Dead in Flash Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  2. Justice League Annual #1 Lays Out The Immediate Future of the DC Universe
  3. What Clues Does Heroes In Crisis #5 Offer to Tom King's Next DC Comics Project? (Spoilers)
  4. Peter Parker is in His Mid-Twenties, Official, According to Mary Jane
  5. Crush, Lobo's Daughter, is DC's Latest Gay Character (Teen Titans and Mysteries Of Love In Space Spoilers)

LITG threes years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis

And Superboy was listening.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool.
  • Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.
  • Julie Doucet, creator of Dirty Plotte.
  • Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.

