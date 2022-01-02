A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 2nd, 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
The Umbrella Academy introduced The Sparrow Academy (Image: Netflix)

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
  2. Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues
  3. Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
  4. Dungeons & Dragons To Debut Champions Of The Realm In January
  5. The Umbrella Academy S03 Key Art: The Sparrow Academy Takes Flight
  6. The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
  7. Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus & Please Don't Destroy Own NBC's NYE 2021
  8. BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
  9. DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
  10. Alan Moore's "What We Know About Thunderman" Comic Industry Novella

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago.

Wednesday New Year's Day 2020

  1. 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
  2. Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
  3. The Death Of Pennyworth Comes To Detective Comics #1018
  4. Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
  5. Nintendo Dropped A New "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Trailer
  6. Thor #1 Launches Today – And Rewrites Cosmic History of The Marvel Universe One More Time (SPOILERS)
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. The Verdict Is In: Bleeding Cool Readers Can't Get Enough of Wolverine's D***s
  9. Is Something Wrong With Red Hood: Outlaw #41 Or Have I Gone Mad? (Spoilers)
  10. "The Masked Singer" Season 2 Finale Too Predictable? [Spoiler Thoughts]

LITG two years ago.

  1. Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
  2. Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
  3. Barry Allen Swears By This Heroes In Crisis #4 Preview…
  4. Presenting the Wolverine's Weiner X-Picks of the Year [X-ual Healing 12-27-18]
  5. The Time God Turned out to be Mary Poppins and Killed Harry Potter

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Andy Burns, EIC at Biff Bam Pop.
  • Raymond Leonard, sketchcard artist.
  • Dean Francis Alfar, CCO of Kestrel Publishing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Spider-Man credit scenes, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.