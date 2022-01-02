A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 2nd, 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.
- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues
- Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
- Dungeons & Dragons To Debut Champions Of The Realm In January
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Key Art: The Sparrow Academy Takes Flight
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus & Please Don't Destroy Own NBC's NYE 2021
- BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
- DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
- Alan Moore's "What We Know About Thunderman" Comic Industry Novella
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga Adaptation Nears its End
- They Are Doing Another X-Men Election For 2022 #XMenVote
- You Can Buy "Hell To Pay" From Charles Soule & Will Sliney Right Now
- Who Will Be The First To Put Out New Winnie-The-Pooh-Based Comics?
- Alan Moore's "What We Know About Thunderman" Comic Industry Novella
- Kyle Higgins Teases 2022 With Radiant Yellow And More
- A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 1st, 2022
- 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
- Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
- The Death Of Pennyworth Comes To Detective Comics #1018
- Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
- Nintendo Dropped A New "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Trailer
- Thor #1 Launches Today – And Rewrites Cosmic History of The Marvel Universe One More Time (SPOILERS)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Verdict Is In: Bleeding Cool Readers Can't Get Enough of Wolverine's D***s
- Is Something Wrong With Red Hood: Outlaw #41 Or Have I Gone Mad? (Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" Season 2 Finale Too Predictable? [Spoiler Thoughts]
- Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
- Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
- Barry Allen Swears By This Heroes In Crisis #4 Preview…
- Presenting the Wolverine's Weiner X-Picks of the Year [X-ual Healing 12-27-18]
- The Time God Turned out to be Mary Poppins and Killed Harry Potter
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andy Burns, EIC at Biff Bam Pop.
- Raymond Leonard, sketchcard artist.
- Dean Francis Alfar, CCO of Kestrel Publishing
