Brandon Routh in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Brandon Routh Talks The Rookie, Nathan Fillion & Playing Against Type
  2. The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
  3. Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
  4. Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)
  5. BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
  6. Always Sunny: McElhenney Reveals Show with Greatest TV Season Ever
  7. Who Is Captain Krakoa? Revealed! (X-Men #6 Spoilers)
  8. The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
  9. Wetworks Join WildCATS Returning To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)
  10. Chappelle & I "100% Disagree" on Trans Rights & Representation: Oswalt

  1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System
  2. Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko
  3. Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
  4. Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
  5. It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
  6. Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
  7. Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
  8. The Twilight Zone Served Up These 5 Perfect Episodes for the New Year
  9. Pokémon GO Holiday 2020 Event Review: Another Odd Shiny Release
  10. SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
  11. Comic Store In Your Future – Lunar Makes Us More Money Than Diamond
  12. Put An Original Grant Morrison Doom Patrol Page On Your Wall For $52?
  13. Gene Colan Wonder Woman Original Art Going For A Song At Auction
  14. Coronavirus Affecting Creators In The Comics Industry
  15. Why Summit Comics And Games Of Lansing, Michigan, Is Expanding In 2021
  16. What Will The Reign Of X-Men Bring? Vote, Vote, Vote…
  17. Jim Lee Draws Ryan Wilder Batwoman For Comic Shop Charity

  1. McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
  2. Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
  3. 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
  4. "Better Call Saul" S05: Once More – With Something Like Feeling [Teaser]
  5. All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
  6. X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
  7. "Supernatural" S15 "Golden Time": Thoughts on Our #SPNBC Takeaways
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
  10. Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA

  • Comic book artist Menton J. Matthews III
  • Bob Almond, artist on Warlock & The Infinity Watch, Black Panther and Annihilation: Conquest, founder of the Inkwell Awards.
  • Comic store employee, Richard Bruton
  • Comic book letterer, DC Hopkins

