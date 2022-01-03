Brandon Routh in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2022
The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Brandon Routh Talks The Rookie, Nathan Fillion & Playing Against Type
- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
- Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)
- BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
- Always Sunny: McElhenney Reveals Show with Greatest TV Season Ever
- Who Is Captain Krakoa? Revealed! (X-Men #6 Spoilers)
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Wetworks Join WildCATS Returning To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)
- Chappelle & I "100% Disagree" on Trans Rights & Representation: Oswalt
ICYMI:
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Rise And Fall Of Arkham Tower – And Is That Bernard Dowd's Dad?
- Nightwing #87 Review: Amazing Artistic Accomplishment
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #5 Review: This Book Is Bad
- Black Panther #2 Review: International Intrigue
- Who Is More Meta, Suicide Squad Or Justice League Incarnate? Spoilers
- Amazing Spider-Man #83 Tops Bestseller List, Marvel Dominates Top Ten
- Catwoman Gets A New Logo With Her New Creative Team
- A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 2nd, 2022
LITG one year ago, Assassin's Creed to Star Wars Funko
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System
- Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko
- Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- The Twilight Zone Served Up These 5 Perfect Episodes for the New Year
- Pokémon GO Holiday 2020 Event Review: Another Odd Shiny Release
- SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
- Comic Store In Your Future – Lunar Makes Us More Money Than Diamond
- Put An Original Grant Morrison Doom Patrol Page On Your Wall For $52?
- Gene Colan Wonder Woman Original Art Going For A Song At Auction
- Coronavirus Affecting Creators In The Comics Industry
- Why Summit Comics And Games Of Lansing, Michigan, Is Expanding In 2021
- What Will The Reign Of X-Men Bring? Vote, Vote, Vote…
- Jim Lee Draws Ryan Wilder Batwoman For Comic Shop Charity
LITG two years ago, McFarlane DC Characters were hitting stores
And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.
- McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
- Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
- 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
- "Better Call Saul" S05: Once More – With Something Like Feeling [Teaser]
- All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
- X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
- "Supernatural" S15 "Golden Time": Thoughts on Our #SPNBC Takeaways
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
- Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA
LITG three years ago, Lois Lane was Superman's best pal
And Immortal Hulk planted its position firmly.
- Tom King and Clay Mann Deliver Lois Lane Fan Service in Heroes In Crisis #4 (Spoilers)
- The Anger of White Men and the Return of Two Dead in Immortal Hulk #11 (Spoilers)
- "The Great One" Brian Bendis Teases Things to Come in 2019
- DC Comics' Tribute to Stan Lee in Today's Comics
- When Jimmy Olsen Sleeps With Talia Al Ghul – Brian Bendis Retcons Geoff Johns AND Richard Donner in Today's Action Comics #1006 (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book artist Menton J. Matthews III
- Bob Almond, artist on Warlock & The Infinity Watch, Black Panther and Annihilation: Conquest, founder of the Inkwell Awards.
- Comic store employee, Richard Bruton
- Comic book letterer, DC Hopkins
