Dave Bautista Vs Fox News in The Daily LITG, 3rd September 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
- Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys
- Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics
- Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
- James Tynion IV Planned For Batman To Leave Gotham Before 5G
- Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon
- The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
- Nicolas Cage's CGC 9.4 Copy Of Planet Comics #1 From 1940 At Auction
- Prime 1 Studios Reveals New Batman Statue Limited to 350 Pieces
- Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Al Ewing Will No Longer Work With Joe Bennett After Immortal Hulk #50
- Substack Comics To Be Made Available Through The Panels App On iOS
- Jake Gyllenhaal Bumps Oblivion Song #1 Nearly 400% to $325
- Four Copies Of New Mutants #98, First Deadpool, Up For Auction Today
- Telepaths #1: JMS' New Series Treads Familiar Apocalyptic Ground
- Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon
- Matteo Scalera To Draw Mark Millar's King Of Spies From Image/Netflix
- 35 Cent Marvel Star Wars #1 CGC 9.4 Up For Auction Today
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in September 2021
- Unborn #1 Set to Be Frank Gogol's Biggest Debut Comic Book
- Nicolas Cage's CGC 9.4 Copy Of Planet Comics #1 From 1940 At Auction
- Top 100 Heroes From Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics Universe
- The Best Set of Golden Age Sheena Comics (1942-1953), Up for Auction
- Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in The Daily LITG, 2nd September 2021
LITG one year ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
- When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
- It's Official – Superman Is Living His Very Best Life (Spoilers)
- What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How Empyre #6 Finale Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
- X-Men: Creation is a Red Book, Juggernaut is Part Of Dawn Of X
- Cable Revisits Own Death, All Was Not What It Seemed (#4 Spoilers)
- This Week's Wolverine #5 Has An Official Fortnite Marvel Crossover
- Did Rocket Raccoon Read A Different Empyre Ending To The Rest Of Us?
- Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Kickstarts $300,000+ in 24 Hours
- The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
LITG two years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off
And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.
- A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
- When J Scott Campbell Revisited *That* Mary Jane Cover For Marvel Comics #1000
- "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: Ep #6/#7 Prep Underway; BTS Clip
- Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
- "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
- "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" – Aaron Paul's Scene to Watch [Video]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5, Episode 12 "Ner Tamid": Any "TWD"/Rick Grimes Connections This Week? [SPOILERS]
- Nova Lights up the Night with PX Exclusive Funko Pop [Review]
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Kicks Off New Marvel/Shonen Jump Manga Collaboration
- WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
- Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Chadwick, creator of Concrete
- Kaitlyn Booth, EIC of Bleeding Cool
- Sholly Fisch, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.
- Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.
- Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales
- Ethan Van Sciver, creator of Cyberfrog
- Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.