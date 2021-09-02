Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in The Daily LITG, 2nd September 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in The Daily LITG, 2nd September 2021

  1. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
  2. Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
  3. Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
  4. More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
  5. After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
  6. My Copy of DC's Pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero
  7. Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
  8. The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
  9. The Beatdown Has Tragic Consequences In Sinister War #4 (Spoilers)
  10. Time For Mr Sinister To Create Krakoan Chimera (Hellions #15 Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Erangel, Robin and Pokemon

  1. PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
  2. It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
  3. Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
  4. Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
  5. Doctor Who Gets The Strangest Companion Yet in Time Lord Victorious
  6. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
  8. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  9. What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
  10. DC Comics Closes Private Retailer Forum on Facebook
  11. Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Heads To Kickstarter
  12. The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
  13. What's Worse Than Having Your Name Misspelled In New Mutants Credits?
  14. 300,000 Not Enough? The Three Jokers #1 Gets a Second Printing
  15. Today, Batman Does His Very Best Peacocking (Batman #98 Spoilers)

LITG two years ago, Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

  1. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Dennis' "Bod by God"
  2. Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
  3. Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
  4. Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
  5. "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
  6. Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
  7. Let "Terminator" Die With Dark Fate, James Cameron [OPINION]
  8. Netflix: Reports of Streamer's Death are Greatly Exaggerated [OPINION]
  9. Frank Castle's Sense of Humor in Punisher #15 [Preview]
  10. Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Walter SimonsonThor artist, Ragnarok creator.
  • Brian BuccellatoFlash writer.
  • Dan Hart, comics journalist.
  • Drew Ford, comics publisher of It's Alive.
  • Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.
  • Gabriel Bautista, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.
  • Jason P. MartinVampblade writer.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.