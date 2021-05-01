Hair To The Throne – The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: From Smeargle To Superman

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Yaoyorozu, and changes to Diamond Comics.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Alex Niño, 79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing.

79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing. Phil Foglio , 63, creator of Buck Godot.

, 63, creator of Buck Godot. Tim Sale , 63, artist on Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with Jeph Loeb.

, 63, artist on Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with Mike Anderson , 48, of Rolled & Told.

, 48, of Rolled & Told. Matt Silady, writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program.

writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program. Marco M. Lupoi, Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL

Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL Glenn Møane, co-creator of Outré.

co-creator of Outré. Mark Bourne , former Marvel and Malibu editor.

, former Marvel and Malibu editor. Michael L. Peters, artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal.

artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal. Baden James Mellonie, writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing

writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing Mark Walters, Show Director at Dallas Comics Show

Show Director at Dallas Comics Show John Harris Dunning of Tumult and Salem Brownstone.

of Tumult and Salem Brownstone. David Hopkins, writer of Karma Incorporated and Emily Edison

