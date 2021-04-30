Manifold Reasons To Read The Daily LITG, 30th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: From Manifold to Morrison
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
- Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Share Some SVU News, Go Blue Steel
- Transformers Shattered Glass Megatron Saves the Day With Hasbro
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hornsby Had Us Until "Talking Cat"
- Funko Reveals New Parks and Recreation Pops Including Ben Wyatt
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- First Look at New Marvel Heroes Reborn Series Young Squadron
- First Look at Marvel's New Reptil Series Launching in May
- Ms. Marvel Kids OGN by Nadia Shammas, Nabi H. Ali Coming in September
- Susie Yi Auctions Latest Graphic Novel, Paper Girl, To Roaring Brook
- PrintWatch: Ultramega, Chasing The Dragon and Laila Starr
- Mark Millar To Leave Scotland For Surrey? Seems So…
- Michael Ralph's Fishing And Basketball IQ – Two New YA Graphic Novels
- Kiersten White's First Adult Novel, Hide, To Be A Graphic Novel Too
- Diamond Comics Sales Reps Now Working For Penguin Random House
- Will Something Is Killing The Children #16 Hit 100,000 Copies?
- Lia Nelson, The New Authority's Lightray From DC Comics
- Demon Slayer Vol. 1 Digital Manga is Free to Celebrate Movie Release
- Jay Sandlin & Fabrizio Cosentino's Djinn Hunter #1 From Black Box
- The Once And Future Fate of Boris Johnson (#18 Spoiler)
- Never Never #1 Launches From Heavy Metal in July 2021 Solicits
- The Feathers Of Mystique – The Daily LITG, 29th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
- Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
- Back to the Future II DeLorean Levitates with Kids Logic
- Free Comic Book Day 2020 in the Fall – and Diamond Doing Back Issues?
- RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
- Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Masked Singer Season 3 Final Face-Offs Proved Quite Appealing
- Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in March 2020
LITG two years ago, Michael Davis did not die
- Michael Davis is Not Dead, He is Alive and Well – But Hacked
- Michael Davis, Founder of Milestone and Co-Creator of Static Shock, Has Died
- 'Game of Thrones' "The Long Night": Good, But Robbed of Climax [Review]
- The Future Of The Spider-Man Books Into 2020, Teased on Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis #9 Will Show Us What Happened to Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Batgirl and Harley Quinn
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics
- Comic book index editor, Laura Ward
- Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.