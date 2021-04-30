Manifold Reasons To Read The Daily LITG, 30th April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Hellfire Gala
Daily LITG: From Manifold to Morrison

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  2. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  3. Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
  4. Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
  5. Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
  6. Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Share Some SVU News, Go Blue Steel
  7. Transformers Shattered Glass Megatron Saves the Day With Hasbro
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hornsby Had Us Until "Talking Cat"
  9. Funko Reveals New Parks and Recreation Pops Including Ben Wyatt
  10. Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech

LITG one year ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.

  1. How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
  2. My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
  3. Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
  4. Back to the Future II DeLorean Levitates with Kids Logic
  5. Free Comic Book Day 2020 in the Fall – and Diamond Doing Back Issues?
  6. RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
  7. Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. The Masked Singer Season 3 Final Face-Offs Proved Quite Appealing
  10. Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in March 2020

LITG two years ago, Michael Davis did not die

  1. Michael Davis is Not Dead, He is Alive and Well – But Hacked
  2. Michael Davis, Founder of Milestone and Co-Creator of Static Shock, Has Died
  3. 'Game of Thrones' "The Long Night": Good, But Robbed of Climax [Review]
  4. The Future Of The Spider-Man Books Into 2020, Teased on Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  5. Heroes In Crisis #9 Will Show Us What Happened to Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Batgirl and Harley Quinn

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics
  • Comic book index editor, Laura Ward
  • Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

