Jonathan & Jay Na-Kent-Amura in the Daily LITG, 30th September 2021

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Picard, Power Rangers and Pokémon GO

LITG two years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity

And Spawn #300 was doing very well.

LITG three years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.

And we unearthed pre-Didio'd JLO.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic editor and artist, Diana Greenhalgh

Daryl Edelman , former Marvel Comics editor.

, former Marvel Comics editor. Cartoonist Chris Eliopoulos

Deni Loubert, co-founder of Aardvark-Vanaheim and founder of Renegade Press

co-founder of Aardvark-Vanaheim and founder of Renegade Press Comic book writer David Baillie

Ken Feduniewicz, former Marvel Comics colourist.

former Marvel Comics colourist. Dan Danko, comic book writer and editor.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superman