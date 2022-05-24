Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers In Daily LITG, 24th May 2022

  1. The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
  2. DC To Launch New Batman Incorporated Series As Well As Batman V Robin
  3. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
  4. The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
  5. Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
  6. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
  7. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough
  8. Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Preview: Still a Little Batty
  9. Will Deino Be The June 2022 Pokémon GO Community Day Focus?
  10. Dark Crisis To Bring Back Young Justice Villain – The Mighty Endowed?

  1. DC Comics Adds Discounts, Returnability to Bump Dark Crisis #2 Numbers
  2. BRZRKR Still #1 Heading Into Its Most BRZRK Issue Yet
  3. Kid Toussaint & Aveline Stokart's Elle(s) From Ablaze in August 2022
  4. What If Russia Invaded Japan? Antarctic Press August 2022 Solicits
  5. Something About SNL In The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2022

DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
Turning The Volume Back Down To One – The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021
  1. DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
  2. New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
  3. The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
  4. Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
  5. Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks
  6. Spawn Universe, Image's Best-Seller in 25 Years – Until King Spawn #1
  7. Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
  8. First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
  9. Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]
  10. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
  11. Historic Wally Wood Shock SuspenStories #6 Cover Art Heads to Auction
  12. Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death
  13. Boom Studios' Buffy Now in Continuity with TV and Dark Horse Seasons
  14. DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo
  15. Some Thoughts On The Knights of Heliopolis
  16. Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores
  17. DC Publishes 4 Comics on Free Comic Book Day – Batman & King Shark
  18. Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC
  19. Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022
  20. Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations
  21. Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
  22. X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits
  23. Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits
  24. Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations
  25. Transformers On The Move – The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2021

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.

  1. 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
  2. James Patterson, World's Best-Selling Author, Writing Graphic Novel
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
  4. X Of Swords Creation Followed by Stasis and Destruction – Maybe
  5. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  6. Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
  7. DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
  8. Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
  9. Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
  10. Diamond Comic Distributors, Now With Added Bubble Wrap

  • Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
  • Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
  • Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
  • Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

