Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers In Daily LITG, 24th May 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
- DC To Launch New Batman Incorporated Series As Well As Batman V Robin
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
- The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
- Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough
- Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Preview: Still a Little Batty
- Will Deino Be The June 2022 Pokémon GO Community Day Focus?
- Dark Crisis To Bring Back Young Justice Villain – The Mighty Endowed?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- DC Comics Adds Discounts, Returnability to Bump Dark Crisis #2 Numbers
- BRZRKR Still #1 Heading Into Its Most BRZRK Issue Yet
- Kid Toussaint & Aveline Stokart's Elle(s) From Ablaze in August 2022
- What If Russia Invaded Japan? Antarctic Press August 2022 Solicits
- Something About SNL In The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2022
LITG one year ago – It's All About Volumes
- DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
- New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
- The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
- Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
- Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks
- Spawn Universe, Image's Best-Seller in 25 Years – Until King Spawn #1
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
- Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]
- Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
- Historic Wally Wood Shock SuspenStories #6 Cover Art Heads to Auction
- Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death
- Boom Studios' Buffy Now in Continuity with TV and Dark Horse Seasons
- DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo
- Some Thoughts On The Knights of Heliopolis
- Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores
- DC Publishes 4 Comics on Free Comic Book Day – Batman & King Shark
- Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC
- Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022
- Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations
- Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
- X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits
- Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits
- Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations
- Transformers On The Move – The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2021
LITG two years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.
- 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
- James Patterson, World's Best-Selling Author, Writing Graphic Novel
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
- X Of Swords Creation Followed by Stasis and Destruction – Maybe
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
- DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
- Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
- Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
- Diamond Comic Distributors, Now With Added Bubble Wrap
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
- Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
- Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
- Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.