Something About SNL In The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Saturday Night Live
Image: Screencaps

LITG: Something about SNL in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
  2. DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Preview: Damian the Vampire Slayer
  3. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
  4. First Look At Frank Miller's New Creation, The Geek
  5. 5 Marvel Omnibus That Can Be Sold for $500 or More
  6. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
  7. The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
  8. Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
  9. Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss
  10. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

  1. Elric: The Dreaming City Review: Dark And Ominous
  2. The Historic Masked Hero The Clock in Cracked Comics, Up for Auction
  3. Sacrament: AWA Announces Peter Milligan's New Sci-Fi Horror Series
  4. Grendel: War Child #1 From 1992 Up For Auction Thirty Years Later
  5. Bill & Ted & Black Adam Thank FOC It's The 22nd Of May 2022
  6. Spawn #1 Has Got Bids Of $129 Already At Auction
  7. Scout Comics Launch Eight New Titles In August 2022 Solicits
  8. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
  9. Before Eagly, Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
  10. What Actually Ran In Sandman #14 in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
  11. Cover The Dead With Lime #1 in Blood Moon August 2022 Solicits

LITG one year ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

Transformers The Movie, Moving Again, The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2021
LITG Credit: Hasbro

  1. Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
  2. Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
  3. Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
  4. Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021
  5. Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
  6. Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves
  7. Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
  8. Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
  9. Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
  10. Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
  11. Mary Marvel Goes to War in Wow Comics #11, Up for Auction
  12. Is Save Yourself! Boom's Next Wynd or Seven Secrets?
  13. First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction
  14. Wolverine #1 – When Madripoor Became A Thing – At Auction
  15. Campisi, Rainbow Bridge, God Of Tremors – AfterShock August Solicits
  16. Retailer Exclusive Marvel Covers Only Through Penguin Random House
  17. Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint
  18. Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings
  19. Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief

LITG two years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
  2. Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
  3. Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
  4. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  5. Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
  6. What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
  7. The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
  8. Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
  9. Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
  10. IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of The Resistance.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.