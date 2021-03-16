New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
- Today Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
- DC Comics' Teen Titans Call Harry Potter "Problematic"?
- Pepe Le Pew Sees Emma Lupacchino's Starfire #6 Sell For $55
- Crystal Frasier, Al Ewing, Lan Medina Launch Gamma Flight From Marvel
- Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
- Black Adam, Adam, Shazadam? Justice League #59 Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- New Archie One-Shot Shows Us Where Archie's Stimulus Check is Going
- Chip Zdarsky, Phil Hester Replace Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw – Crossover
- Black Hammer: Reborn Coming From Dark Horse Comics This June
- Blondie Celebrates 2020 with The Year to Stay in Bed Collection
- Dav Pilkey, World's Best-Selling Comic Creator, Teaches Kids Comics
- Dark Horse To Publish Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
- 40 Years of Superhero Trading Cards Spotlighted at Heritage
- She-Ra Meets Dog Man in Barb, The Last Berzerker Graphic Novel
- Dark Horse To Publish Feminist Mafia Graphic Novel, Mafiosa
- The Late Gary McClendon's Chessmasters Gets TV Deal For Tygen Network
- Dennis the Menace Original Strip Looking for a Mr. Wilson to Bother
- How To Read Comics The Marvel Way, Off The Missing In Action MIA List
- Steven Barnes, Charles Johnson and Bryan Moss' Eight-Fold Path OGN
- Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Ram V's Something Is Killing The Children
- Stargate, Law & Order, Captain Marvel – the Daily LITG 15th March 2021
LITG one year ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia
And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
- Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
- "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
- "Star Trek" United Space Ships Come to Life with Eaglemoss
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
- "Supernatural" Season 15 "Galaxy Brain": Sam Has Concerns [PREVIEW]
- Lovecraft For Everybody With Cthulhu Is Hard to Spell: The Terrible Twos
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG two years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.
- The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
- DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now
- James Gunn Reinstated as Director of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney
- DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
- Peter David and Dale Keown Return to Incredible Hulk
Birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.
- Steve Lafler, creator of Bughouse comics.
- Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.
- Ruth Fletcher Gage, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora
- Comic shop owner Sal Fichera
- Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land
