Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Regigigas in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG: Regigigas in Pokémon GO, Niantic
  1. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  2. DC Comics Cancels Batman And Wonder Woman Collections
  3. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  4. Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
  5. Night Court: Lacretta Joins NBC's Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot
  6. DC Comics Cancellations in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2021
  7. Comics Folk On… Comic Book Piracy – Again
  8. Mass Effect Liara T'Soni Gets 2,000 Piece Statue From BioWare
  9. Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Chimes on Schumacher Cut and Catwoman
  10. What Today's Massive X-Men Spoilers Say About Wolverine's Genitalia

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, it wasn't just Cameron Stewart

DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations

Claims made against Cameron Stewart – and the subsequent reaction of DC Comics editorial and those of the Ice Cream Man comic at Image, dominated traffic on the site yesterday. We used the image from Fight Club above as a reminder that it's also a time to look at ourselves.

  1. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  2. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  3. Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
  4. Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
  5. Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
  6. Marvel Reschedule Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, Juggernaut
  7. Drew McIntyre Would Prefer Sewage in Wounds Over Sleeping With Lana
  8. Marvel Comics Announce Immortal She-Hulk, Spinning Out of Empyre
  9. No Blu-Rays and Reduced DVDs For Black Lightning?
  10. Wynonna Earp Team Thanks Fans for Fighting Like The Earpers They Are

House of X, two years ago

A year ago, House of X had yet to launch. Seems like a lifetime ago,

  1. Marvel Posts Another Spider-Man Teaser, Dispelling All Prevailing Theories
  2. Marvel Reveals Designs for 6 New Characters for Powers of X, X-Men Relaunch
  3. Marvel Shocker: Joe Quesada Admits Donny Cates is Secret Love Child
  4. The Suit, Created by 'Scout Moriel' – and Jim Lee – From DC Comics
  5. SDCC 2019 Mattel Exclusives: Batman, She-Ra, MOTU, and More!

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dean Mullaney, co-founder of Eclipse Comics
  • Brian C. Boerner, Topps Comics design director
  • Linda Lessmann Rhinehold – comic book colourist
  • Patrick Gerard, writer of Ungrounded
  • Vince Hernandez, writer for Aspen

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.