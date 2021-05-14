No More Target Trading Cards From Today – Daily LITG, 14th May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Daily LITG: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
- Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- Planet-Sized X-Men Will Change The Marvel Universe In June
- Ellen DeGeneres Ending Talk Show; Addresses "The Culture Today"
- eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- J Scott Campbell Invites All To "Fix" His Covers as eBay Explodes
- Prodigal Son Preview Promises Series Finale Viewers Never Saw Coming
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- Bunn's Basilisk #1 Joins Boom's 50K Club – Who's Next?
- Is Attack Peter The New Must-Have From Comics Vault Live?
- Infinite Destinies Annuals Lead Into Infinity Score in August
- "Superman Smashes The Klan" Is Free This Month On The DC Book Club
- Venom, BRZRKR and Invincible Top Advance Reorders By Comic Shops
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled Yet Again, For June
- Clownhunter Vs Punchline From DC Comics in August
- Target No Longer Trading In Cards – The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Looks Like Steam Is Getting A Loyalty Rewards System
- More Marvel Digital-Only Trades – Nuff Said?
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
- Joker is Ready for His Spotlight with Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway
- Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
- The Sandman Audio Adapt: James McAvoy as Morpheus, All-Star Cast
- Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death?
- When Your Movie is Canned After 4 Years Work, Write a Song About It
LITG two years ago – the big Batman change that never was
Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.
- DC Comics and Warners to Change Batman 'For a Generation or More' – Tom King
- Netflix Vs Marvel Over What If?
- Kevin Smith's 17-Year-Delayed Daredevil Comic is Still in the Works…
- We're Not Sure How We Feel About the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Teaser
- Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces
- Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, comics creator
- David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator
- Dave Taylor, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works
- Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2
- Karalyn Johnson, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.
- Josh Baker, comics historian
- Jeffrey Allan Boman, comics journalist
- Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
