Not Standing By Him in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2022

- Star Trek U: Wil Wheaton on Childhood Abuse; O'Connell Offers Apology
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- Westworld Star Aaron Paul: Season 4 "Definitely Put Me Through It"
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
- Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
- Today Is Limited Research Day: Egg-citing Surprise In Pokémon GO
- Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
- What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
- Flashpoint Beyond Gossip If Suicide Squad was a Suicide Army Part Two
- Venom Returns to Donny Cates for New Thor Arc in July
- Mike Del Mundo Is Painting A Todd McFarlane Spawn Mini-Series
- Eight Billion Thanks For FOC, Saturday 16th of April 2022
- Right To Left, Middle-Grade Basketball Graphic Novel Debut by Coco Fox
- When The Stars Come Home, A New Indigenous Graphic Novel For 2023
- Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW
LITG one year ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers
- Laura Kinney is the Wolverine of the New X-Men
- Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
- Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
- Doctor Who: John Bishop's Liverpool Dan Disclosure Earns Him BBC Call
- Marvel Tells Retailers To Print X-Men: Evolution TPB Misprint Page
- What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign
- Masters of the Universe Keldor Prepares For Evil At Mondo
- X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
- It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
- DC Comics To Give Huntress Super Powers in Batman Secret Files
- Invincible Red Sonja #1 Doubles Its Orders On FOC
- The Last Ronin #3 Is Coming – Thank FOC It's Friday, 16th April 2021
- Fake News! Counterfeit Copy Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At Auction
- Call of the Night: An Odd, Funny Vampire Teenage Romance
- PrintWatch: Star Wars: High Republic Get 5th, 4th and 3rd Print
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled For May, Off The Marvel MIA List
- Superman's Mustache Origin On Auction At ComicConnect Today
- Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders With This Variant Cover
- Puffin vs. Penguin OGN by Helaine Becker and Kevin Sylvester
- More Fun Comics #73 – First Aquaman and Green Arrow – Up For Auction
- Archie to Reprint Betty #46 Story as it Jumps to $75 on eBay
- Polaris Comes First – The Daily LITG, 16th April 2021
LITG two years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators
- More Details for Marvel Comics' Latest Pause
- Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics, Marvel Movie Figurines, Hero Collector July 2020 Solicits
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
- WWE Pays Stock Dividend That Could Fund Laid Off Workers to 2021
- Comic Store In Your Future – From The Heart Of The Diamond Shutdown
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.
- Mark Propst, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.
- Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides, writer/artist on Cyber Punks.
- Marc Deering, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.
- William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.
- Pieruccini Riccardo, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.
- Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.
- Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.
