Not Standing By Him in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2022

  1. Star Trek U: Wil Wheaton on Childhood Abuse; O'Connell Offers Apology
  2. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
  3. DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
  4. Westworld Star Aaron Paul: Season 4 "Definitely Put Me Through It"
  5. Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
  6. Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
  7. Today Is Limited Research Day: Egg-citing Surprise In Pokémon GO
  8. Big Changes At DC In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2022
  9. Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
  10. What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?

LITG one year ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers

X-23 Joins The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2021
  1. Laura Kinney is the Wolverine of the New X-Men
  2. Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
  3. Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
  4. Doctor Who: John Bishop's Liverpool Dan Disclosure Earns Him BBC Call
  5. Marvel Tells Retailers To Print X-Men: Evolution TPB Misprint Page
  6. What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign
  7. Masters of the Universe Keldor Prepares For Evil At Mondo
  8. X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
  9. It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
  10. DC Comics To Give Huntress Super Powers in Batman Secret Files
  11. Invincible Red Sonja #1 Doubles Its Orders On FOC
  12. The Last Ronin #3 Is Coming – Thank FOC It's Friday, 16th April 2021
  13. Fake News! Counterfeit Copy Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At Auction
  14. Call of the Night: An Odd, Funny Vampire Teenage Romance
  15. PrintWatch: Star Wars: High Republic Get 5th, 4th and 3rd Print
  16. W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled For May, Off The Marvel MIA List
  17. Superman's Mustache Origin On Auction At ComicConnect Today
  18. Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders With This Variant Cover
  19. Puffin vs. Penguin OGN by Helaine Becker and Kevin Sylvester
  20. More Fun Comics #73 – First Aquaman and Green Arrow – Up For Auction
  21. Archie to Reprint Betty #46 Story as it Jumps to $75 on eBay
  22. Polaris Comes First – The Daily LITG, 16th April 2021

LITG two years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

  1. More Details for Marvel Comics' Latest Pause
  2. Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
  3. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  4. DC Comics, Marvel Movie Figurines, Hero Collector July 2020 Solicits
  5. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  6. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  7. Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
  8. Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
  9. WWE Pays Stock Dividend That Could Fund Laid Off Workers to 2021
  10. Comic Store In Your Future – From The Heart Of The Diamond Shutdown

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.
  • Mark Propst, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.
  • Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides, writer/artist on Cyber Punks.
  • Marc Deering, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.
  • William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.
  • Pieruccini Riccardo, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.
  • Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.
  • Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.

