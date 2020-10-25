Pokémon GO, LA Filming, Green Lantern – Daily LITG, October 25th, 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. IncludingPokémon GO, LA filming and Green Lantern and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, LA filming and Green Lantern – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- Heels: Stephen Amell Enjoys Being Back to Work, Digs His Short Shorts
- Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Full Mega Gengar Timed Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Giga, That Texas Blood, We Live, X-Men, Champions, Get More Printings
- Source Point Press Launch Four Comics in January 2021 Solicitations
- Gus Mauk Draws Shi No Kage #1 Launching From BlackBox in January 2021
- Black Mask Studios Returns To Diamond Comics In January 2021
- Lorelei Bunjes, IDW VP Technology & Information Services, Quits?
- Wrong Earth: Night & Day Returns in Ahoy Comics January 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Six New Comics in January, 2021 Three For $1.99
One year ago, Tony Harris was destroying artwork
And MCM London was kicking off.
- Surprise, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's" Servers Are Already Down
- Tony Harris Destroys Art Rather Than Give it to Customer Who Wants a Refund (UPDATE)
- So Why Can't Kate Pryde Walk Through Krakoan Portals Anyway?
- The Avengers Get New Looks in January: War Widow, Brood Thor, Captain Corsair, and More
- Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
- Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
- Why Was Batman/Catwoman Not in DC Comics' January 2020 Solicitations? Tom King Spills All
- Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
Two years ago, Wolverine had hot claws…
And Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker.
- Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- What Do Logan's Claws Look Like When They Get Hot From the Inside? (Return Of Wolverine #2 Spoiler)
- Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans: Let Reasoned Discussion, Debate Begin!
- Jean Grey Does Her Best 'Last Jedi' Luke Skywalker Impersonation (X-Men Red #9 Spoilers)
- AHS: Apocalypse Episode 7 Traitor: Cordelia Comes Callin' (PREVIEW)
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Baltimore Comic Con Live
- Lanka Comic Con Online
- Comic Con Northern Ireland: Cosplay Panel
- Autowerks S.C., Los Mexicanos Restaurant, and The Tangled Webb present Cars, Comics & Coffee. The meet starts at 8:00 am at the Rocky Branch Plaza, Boiling Springs, SC
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- June Brigman, artist and co-creator of Power Pack.
- Kyle Stevens of Kirby Krackle
- Richard Clark, colourist on Happy.
- Tomm Gabbard, artist on Jesus Hates Zombies.
- Miguel Orta, manager of Hooligan Comics studio in Las Vegas.
- Brian E Lau CCO/Founder at Staunch Ambition
