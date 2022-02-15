Reach Around In The Daily LITG, 15th February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Should Have Folded: Review
- Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
- Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
- Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?
- Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
- Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
- Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation
- Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Morgan Perry Moves From Boom Studios To Skybound Entertainment
- Bendis and Gaydos Launch New Pearl Comic at Dark Horse
- Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
- Thor Swings His Mighty Hammer At Silver Surfer At Heritage Auctions
- Moon Knight's Debut series Kicks Off At Heritage Auctions
- DC Comics To Issue Posthumous Daniel Johnston Covers For Batman #121
- Todd McFarlane Does Jim Lee For Spawn: Scorched #3
- Greg James And Chris Smith Follow Kid Normal With Super Ghost
- Don Simpson Bringing Back 1963 Annual Without Alan Moore
- Tom Brevoort Says Avengers & Avengers Forever 'Collide In Holocaust'
- Man Who Tried To Ban Fun Home, Charged With Child Molestation
- Eternals Foreshadow X-Men, Apocalypse and Judgment Day
- University Of Northampton Labels V for Vendetta For Upsetting Material
- First Squirrel Girl Appearance CGC 9.6 At Auction Today
