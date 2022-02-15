Reach Around In The Daily LITG, 15th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  2. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  3. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Should Have Folded: Review
  4. Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
  5. Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
  6. Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?
  7. Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
  8. Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
  9. Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation
  10. Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"

  1. Buffy, Angel Star David Boreanaz Posts Support for Charisma Carpenter
  2. The Expanse Showed Us How to Kill Off Any Space Opera Character
  3. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  4. Buffy Writer Marti Noxon Posts Support; Carpenter Responds to Richards
  5. Buffy, Angel Stars James Marsters, J. August Richards Post Support
  6. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  7. If You're Lucky, You Might Encounter a Feebas! Is Pokémon GO Trolling?
  8. Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson Offer Uplifting Valentines
  9. Ghostbusters Figures For All Ages Are Hitting Stores From Hasbro
  10. DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day
  11. The Lofty Influence of Wonder Woman #98
  12. Did An Important US Navy Ship Help Inspire Dolphin in Showcase #79?
  13. The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 14th, 2021
  14. Further Deconstructing The Metabarons
  15. Scholastic Picks Up The Inflatables Graphic Novel Series
  16. Haunted by The Hostage and Now You Can Be Too
  17. Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Street Collectors #1
  18. DC Essential – Superman Laughs At Watchmen, Harley Quinn At 3 Jokers
  19. X-Force Beats Dark Detective To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  20. Why Barbara Gordon Is Happy To Be Oracle (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
  21. Marvel's Voices #1 – First Appearances Of The Children Of The Atom
  22. Made In Korea by Jeremy Holt & George Schall From Image Comics In May
  23. CoverWatch: From Donny Cates To J Scott Campbell's "Japanese" Joker

  1. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Storyboards Released as Graphic Novel
  2. SCOOP: Return Of The Image Comics Shared-Superhero Universe – and Time to Start Hoarding Savage Dragon
  3. Joker War, Superboy Prime and Death Metal in DC Comics May 2020 Solicitations
  4. Secret Lair Series Goes "Stargazing" – "Magic: The Gathering"
  5. SCOOP: New Marvel Brexit British Superhero Team Comic Launches In Empyre
  6. There Is Power In The Union, Marvel's New British Super-Hero Comic by Paul Grist and Andrea Di Vito
  7. Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
  8. DC to Publish Generation One: Age Of Mysteries Through To Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow
  9. Marvel Reveals New X-Factor Costume Designs, Adds Alpha Flight's Aurora to the Team
  10. SCOOP: Alan Moore's Feature Film, The Show, Has Premiere at SXSW 2020

  1. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Batman Damned #3
  2. Savage Avengers: Conan Teams with Punisher, Venom, Wolverine, Elektra, & Brother Voodoo
  3. DC Comics Cancels the Second Coming
  4. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Absolute Daytripper, Absolute Swamp Thing and New Teen Titans Omnibus 4
  5. Is Detective Comics #1000 the Laziest Midnight Release Variant Cover DC Comics Has Ever Produced?

But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ben McCool, Grumpy Cat writer
  • Stan Kay, writer of Fraggle Rock and Muppets comics.
  • Norman Felchle, artist for Superman, Spider-Man, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures, The Griffin and The Night.
  • Christian Colbert, creator on Raven's Hollow and Lucius Hammer
  • Pat Callanan, owner of Cave Comics in Newtown
  • John Odum, comic book journalist
  • Comic book letterer, Jesse Post

