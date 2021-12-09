Supernatural Answers in the Daily LITG, 9th December 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Supernatural: Kripke Answers Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Concern
- Calls For Marvel And DC To Republish JLA/Avengers for George Pérez
- Spoilers: Inferno Reveals House Of X Is Days Of Future Past Reversed
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Appreciates Vincent D'Onofrio Support
- Inferno #3 Reveals What Doug Ramsey Was Really Up To In House Of X
- Kieron Gillen & Lukas Werneck Launch Immortal X-Men For Destiny Of X
- Marvel's Big New Plans For The Kingpin (Devil's Reign Spoilers)
- Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
- A Few DC Comics Editorial Moves Of Late
- Who Needs Rainforests When You Can Have Sweet Darkhawk NFTs?
- Animal Castle #1 Sells Out, ABLAZE plans 2nd Printing
- Michael Davis Writes Essay – John Paul Leon Batman/Catwoman Special
- Image Comics Won't Publish Second Chances #4 In Print, Just Digitally
- Marvel Boosts Doctor Octopus Profile Ahead Of Spider-Man No Way Home
- Image Comics To Publish The Clay People: Colossus – Call The Lawyers?
- Charles Soule & Ryan Browne's Eight Billion Genies From Image Comics
- Comic Book Creators Talk About The Life Of George Pérez
- George Pérez Speaks, in the Daily LITG, 8th December 2021
LITG one year ago, Cobra Kai and Bob's Burgers
And Geoff is not green with envy.
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
- The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
- Riverdale Season 5 Teaser: Archie Looks Ready to Put Out Your Fire
- Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)
- Brad Walker On Being Dropped From Detective Comics
- Shiny Swinub Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Funko Reveals New The Mandalorian Pops and PEZ For Mando Monday
- The Moment Dick & Babs Fans Were Waiting For (Death Metal Spoilers)
- Tomorrow's Avengers #39 Features The Prehistoric X-Men? (Spoilers)
- It's Not Ultraman – It's Ultramega from James Harren and Dave Stewart
- X Of Swords Joins Marvel Unlimited In December
- Denver Pop Culture Con 2021 – No Plans To Return, Yet
- Could Solid Blood #17 Be Saga #55? And 6 Other Theories…
- Daredevil #25 Standard Cover Selling Copies For $150 Each, Raw
- Confirmed: Rob Liefeld On Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1
- Japanese Deadpool Comic Will Be In Marvel Continuity
- VariantWatch: David Mack Draws Elektra Daredevil #25 – Or Did He?
LITG two years ago, Ms Marvel was blowing up.
And Rob Liefeld was drawing Baby Yoda.
- The Magnificent Ms Marvel #10 Blows Up on eBay
- Marvel Legends Gets Cuckoo with New X-Men Figures
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Is Lured By "The Dark Side" [PREVIEW]
- Rob Liefeld Draws Baby Yoda as Deadpool Takes Over from The Mandalorian
- $52,000 Crowdfunded Star Wars Parody Comic That Shipped Without Packaging
- The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
- Joshua Luna Speaks Out on Why He No Longer Works with His Brother, Jonathan Luna
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "410 Gone": They're Not Done [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG three years ago… DC was changing the look of Young Justice.
And we scooped the news that Titan had lost the Warhammer comic book license, two years before Marvel would start publishing it.
- DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
- Titan Comics Lose Warhammer 40,000 License From Games Workshop
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland- The Falcon is Done!
- Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
- Marvel's Stan Lee Tribute Banner to Appear on More Marvel Comics Covers
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jimmy Aquino, Host/Producer at Comic News Insider
- Katie Cook, comic book creator of Gronk, My Little Pony and Avengers.
- Tom Rasch comic creator on Black Alpha and Punisher 2099.
- Mark Scott Ricketts, comics writer of Warpwalking, Nowheresville, Dioramas, Lazarus Jack and more.
- Gary J Pillette Owner and Founder at Monroe Comic & Sports Card Conventions LLC
