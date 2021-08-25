The Journey of A Queer Superman in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Flash, Pokemon and Charmed

LITG two years ago, The Rickoning was upon us…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Michael Kaluta , writer/artist on The Shadow, co-creator of Eve.

, writer/artist on The Shadow, co-creator of Eve. Anthony Johnston , writer, co-creator of Coldest City/Atomic Blonde

, writer, co-creator of Coldest City/Atomic Blonde John Cimino, Roy Thomas ' manager

' manager Dan Parent, Archie writer/artist, creator of Kevin Kelner.

Archie writer/artist, creator of Kevin Kelner. Cherie Donovan, colourist, founder of Dark Raven

colourist, founder of Dark Raven Mack Chater artist on Six, Sword Daughter, Briggs Land, Black Panther

artist on Six, Sword Daughter, Briggs Land, Black Panther Kev Hopgood , co-creator of War Machine, artist for Marvel UK and 2000AD

, co-creator of War Machine, artist for Marvel UK and 2000AD Jason Pell, creator of Pinpricks.

creator of Pinpricks. Janet Harvey, writer of Angel City, Batman.

writer of Angel City, Batman. Steve Conley, creator of The Middle Age, Astounding Space Thrills, BLOOP, The Kid Knight

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.