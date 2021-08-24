Magic: The Gathering's Secrets In The Daily LITG, 24th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
LITG: The art for Chain Lightning.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
  2. Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
  3. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
  4. Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
  5. Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
  6. When Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Tried to Kill Superman, Up for Auction
  7. CinemaCon: The Big Screen is Back & Sony Presentation Liveblog
  8. Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
  9. What If…? Releases E03 Nick Fury & Black Widow Character Key Art
  10. Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker Hits Weta Workshop

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Charmed, Walking Dead and Magic

  1. Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
  2. The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
  3. Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
  4. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
  5. The Flash "Crisis" Crossover Start of Carefully Crafted DC Multiverse
  6. Vote Charmander: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 2
  7. Olivier Coipel Joins John Ridley Introducing a Black Batman to DC
  8. DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
  9. Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
  10. New Transformers Generation Selects G2 Revealed by Hasbro
  11. Robert Pattinson's Batman Boosts Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego on eBay
  12. Justice League #53 Reveals New DC Comics-Approved Swear Word
  13. Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
  14. Milestone Returns #0 Previews In Three Weeks From DC Fandome For Free
  15. Batman #97 Top Of Every Chart – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

LITG two years ago, the Rickoning was upon us…

  1. Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
  2. Ash Williams Was Supposed To Be In The "Mortal Kombat 11" DLC
  3. Joker Xenomorph Becomes NECA's NYCC 2019 Exclusive [PREVIEW]
  4. With Great Power Must Come Great Arrogance and Greed – Why the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man Deal Fell Apart
  5. Ms. Marvel and Ironheart to Be Changed Forever in November
  6. Cheetah Rumbles in the Jungle with New Tweeterhead Statue [PREVIEW]
  7. Will Donny Cates Be The New Writer on Thor?
  8. Disney+: "Mandalorian," Marvel & More [Bleeding Cool's D23 Live-Blog]
  9. TMNT Hits #100, Picard Gets a Prelude and Glow Fights Babyface in IDW's November 2019 Solicitations
  10. The Justice/Doom War Begins and the League is Already Dead in This EXCLUSIVE Justice League #30 Preview

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.
  • DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel
  • Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,
  • Jim Scancarelli, cartonist on Gasoline Alley.

