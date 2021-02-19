The King In Rick & Morty & Pokémon GO – Daily LITG 19th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
- Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
- Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
- Todd McFarlane Announces Spawn's Universe, Launching 4 New Comics
- Stargirl Season 2: John Wesley Shipp's The Flash Set to Appear
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
- The First Immortal Hulk 10,000 Years Ago, From Marvel In May 2021
- The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Seven
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Todd McFarlane Talks About Spawn's The Scorched #1 In October
- Archie & Friends: Superheroes in Archie Comics May 2021 Solicits
- Todd McFarlane Talks About Gunslinger Spawn #1 In October
- Bad Idea Video Presentation To ComicsPRO Today To Make $8.7 Million
- Todd McFarlane Talks To Bleeding Cool About King Spawn #1 In August
- Todd McFarlane Talks To Bleeding Cool About Spawn's Universe
- Denny O'Neil's Personally Bound Copies Of Epic Illustrated On Auction
- Rest Area 51: Steven Universe Artist, TMNT Writer Launch Tapas Comic
- Marvel Sends Graphic Novels Back To Print Because Of WandaVision
- X-Men to Solve Erectile Dysfunction in Curse of the Man-Thing Finale
- Todd McFarlane Talks About The Spawn Movies – Yes, Movies
- ComicsPro: Boom Studios Announce Two New Comics, Eve & Dark Blood
- ComicsPRO: What Is Boom Studios' Magic: The Gathering Surprise?
- ComicsPRO: Boom Studios Increased Sales To Comic Shops By 22%
- US Weather And Power Outs Will Delay Comics For Months To Come
- Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Rush Limbaugh
- Wizard Magazine Returns To Celebrate Most Dangerous Comic Con Ever
- Marvel's Heroes Reborn Event is Thinly Veiled Wealth Redistribution
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Event In 6 Marvel Comics in May
- Marvel Comics Full May 2021 Solicits – Heroes Reborn Begins Again
- Dwayne McDuffie Award For Diversity In Comics Announcing On Saturday
- Diamond Comic Distributors Closes New Memphis Warehouse
- Evil Genius Magazine: Rebellion Announces tie-in to Upcoming Game
- Diamond Reduces Publishers Ability To Make Variant Covers Returnable
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 130,000 Orders Are An All-Time Record For IDW
- IDW Solicitations For May 2021 Launch Star Wars: Weapon of a Jedi #1
LITG one year ago – The Batman Who Laughs, Animated
And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.
- The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
- Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
- Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
- Marvel Superheroes vs. Darkseid in Valkyrie #8? [Preview]
- "Home Improvement": Tim Allen Shares Thoughts on ABC Sitcom Revival
- Comic Store In Your Future – "Customer Feedback On Empyre Is Lukewarm At Best"
- Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
- Ben Affleck Talks About Why He Exited 'The Batman'
- Rob Liefeld and the Fanboy Rampagulous Evisceration of One Harley Quinn's Wardrobe
- Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
LITG two years ago – scooping DC solicits
And when Flash Year One was a thing.
- Full DC Comics May 2019 Catalog Solicits – From Year Of The Villain to The Last Knight On Earth (UPDATED)
- The Flash Year One Starts Running in May
- Bruce Wayne Was Never Batman and Black Label's Last Knight On Earth No Longer Over-Sized
- Doomsday Clock #11 Will Reveal the Truth About DC Rebirth – With Nukes on the Cover
- Brian Bendis and Continuity in DC Comics May 2019 Solicitations
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mico Suayan, artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy
- John Cei Douglas, comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart
- Richard A Scott, artist on FemForce
- Jason Gonzalez, artist on The Adventures Of Spawn
- Anthony Marques, DC Comics editor
- Simon Gough, comics colourist
- Tom Yeates, artist on Prince Valiant and Zorro
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.