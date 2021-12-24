We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
Credit: Iron Studios
  1. Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
  2. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  3. Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
  4. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  5. Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
  6. Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
  7. Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
  8. How I Met Your Father Profile Posters Introduce HIMYM Spinoff's Cast
  9. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  10. Michael Keaton on Why He Returned as Batman for The Flash, Batgirl

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations - Power Rangers Unlimited
LITG: Firefly, Rick & Morty, Zack Snyder – Daily LITG Christmas Eve 2020

LITG one year ago, Firefly, Rick & Morty and Zack Snyder

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  3. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  4. Marvel Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  7. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  8. Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations – Power Rangers Unlimited
  9. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery
  10. Full Image Comics March 2021 Solicitations Includes Spawn Chain Gang
  11. Where Did Crowdfunded Legal Funds For Richard Meyer, Mark Waid Go?
  12. King In Black #2 Recruits The Best Of What's Left Of Marvel Comics
  13. Omega – A New Doctorless Doctor Who Comic For 2021
  14. Flaming Carrot Returns To Cerebus In Hell in March 2021
  15. Almost All Captain Britains Are Women Now? Excalibur #16 Lays It Out
  16. Snyder & Daniel's Nocterra & Invincible Toys – Diamond Previews Cover
  17. IDW Full Solicitations For March 2021 With Godzilla, Disney & GI Joe
  18. Dark Horse Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full with James Stokoe

LITG two years ago… Rick & Morty went global

And the Doctor talks gender.

  1. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  2. "Biological Sex is Flexible Among My People and Gender is a Social Construct" – The Tenth/Thirteenth Doctor Who Crossover Has The Talk
  3. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  4. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  7. That's One Way to Kill a Wolverine in X-Force #4 [X-ual Healing]
  8. Let's See How Meghan Hetrick Drew Her Homage to Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez's Batman Vs Hulk For Red Sonja Age Of Chaos
  9. Check Out "The Rise Of Skywalker" Content In "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"
  10. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3" Reveals Several New X-Men Skins

LITG three years ago… STARZ had trigger warnings

And the Doctor dropped Christmas

  1. STARZ Warns 'Outlander' Viewers About Portrayal of Sexual Violence in s4e8
  2. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  3. Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
  4. What's Gonna Happen in 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 8, "Wilmington"?!
  5. Sixth Issues of DC Giant Size 100-Page Walmart Comics Hit The Shelves, Honest

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Millar, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 51 years old today.
  • Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken
  • Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee's God Woke
  • JD Arnold, writer of The Final Plague, 
  • Mark Stegbauer, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force
  • Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more

