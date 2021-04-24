Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1 – The Daily LITG 24th April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
  2. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets a Comic Book Prequel
  3. New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently
  4. Image Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations in Full
  5. Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel
  6. DC Launches New Horror Imprint, Called DC Horror, For The Conjuring
  7. Brian Azzarello & Alex Maleev's Black Label Suicide Squad: Get Joker
  8. Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
  9. Frank Cho's Fight Girls #1 Finally Launches In AWA July 2021 Solicits
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, the Civil War bribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics.

  1. Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
  2. Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
  3. Dennis Barger Just Sold a Quarter of a Million Comics in Shutdown
  4. Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
  5. When is a 1st Printing Not a 1st Printing? When It's From DC Comics
  6. Copy of Rarest Pulped League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen #1 Hits eBay
  7. Nightwing #70 Allocated – the Latest From UCS and Lunar Comics
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Green Arrow and the Canaries: Beth Schwartz Talks Arrow Spinoff Status
  10. Duncan Trussell Discusses His Personal Journey to The Midnight Gospel

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tyler Forrest Martin, creative director of Godhead Comics
  • Danie Ware, SEO manager and events organiser of Forbidden Planet

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

