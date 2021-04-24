Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1 – The Daily LITG 24th April 2021
Daily LITG: Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets a Comic Book Prequel
- New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently
- Image Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations in Full
- Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel
- DC Launches New Horror Imprint, Called DC Horror, For The Conjuring
- Brian Azzarello & Alex Maleev's Black Label Suicide Squad: Get Joker
- Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
- Frank Cho's Fight Girls #1 Finally Launches In AWA July 2021 Solicits
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual
- Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: Glenn Fabry Variant Covers
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation Launches in Titan July 2021 Solicits
- Sas Milledge's Mamo, LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood in Boom July Solicits
- Will The New Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Hit $300 Today?
- Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits
- Justin Roiland's Orcs in Space, Rick & Morty in Oni July 2021 Solicits
- Eric Palicki & Wendell Cavalcanti's Black's Myth #1 From Ahoy Comics
- Final Copies Of Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio Hardcover, Discounted
- Black Lightning's Charles Holland's Superlawyer Comic Cassidy's Secret
- Dave Sim Suggests Owning Unethical Spider-Vark Could Be A Hate Crime
- LaToya Morgan and Kevin Smith on Next Week's Previews Covers
- Bye Bye Hawkeye – The Daily LITG, 23rd April 2021
LITG one year ago, the Civil War bribes
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics.
- Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Dennis Barger Just Sold a Quarter of a Million Comics in Shutdown
- Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
- When is a 1st Printing Not a 1st Printing? When It's From DC Comics
- Copy of Rarest Pulped League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen #1 Hits eBay
- Nightwing #70 Allocated – the Latest From UCS and Lunar Comics
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Green Arrow and the Canaries: Beth Schwartz Talks Arrow Spinoff Status
- Duncan Trussell Discusses His Personal Journey to The Midnight Gospel
Comic book birthdays today
- Tyler Forrest Martin, creative director of Godhead Comics
- Danie Ware, SEO manager and events organiser of Forbidden Planet
