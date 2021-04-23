Bye Bye Hawkeye – The Daily LITG, 23rd April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Bye Bye Hawkeye

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Dennis Barger, Jesse James, and Yen

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there was normality from Yen Press.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Khandie Kisses , burlesque dancer for Dodgem Logic

, burlesque dancer for Dodgem Logic Roxanne Starr , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Stephanie Phillips , co-creator of Artemis And The Assassin and Butcher Of Paris.

, co-creator of Artemis And The Assassin and Butcher Of Paris. Zan Christensen , co-creator of Mark of Aeacus and The Power Within.

, co-creator of Mark of Aeacus and The Power Within. Antonio Solinas, editor at Panini Comics.

editor at Panini Comics. Ben Kahn , writer of Renegade Rule.

, writer of Renegade Rule. Francisco Paronzini , artist on Stormwatch and Cinnamon.

, artist on Stormwatch and Cinnamon. Sergio Cariello, artist on Superman, Batman.

artist on Superman, Batman. David Bower, owner of Time Warp Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg