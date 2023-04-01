Adult Swim, Star Trek: Picard, McMahon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, Interview with the Vampire, Invincible, Adult Swim, AEW/WWE, Secret Invasion, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Amazon's Invincible, Adult Swim's April Fools' Day, FOX's HouseBroken, TNT's AEW Rampage, Amazon's The Boys, FOX's WWE SmackDown, WWE/Vince McMahon, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's Wytches, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer, Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson, BBC's Ghosts, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Crunchyroll's Hell's Paradise, Amazon's Citadel & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 1, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard EP Matalas on [SPOILER] "Dominion" Appearance

Interview with the Vampire Star Bailey Bass Not Returning for Season 2

Invincible: Robert Kirkman Offers Season 2 Update; Talks S02-S03 Wait

HouseBroken Season 2 Ep. 4 Exclusive Clip: Basement Monsters Arrive!

Disrespectful AEW Rampage Dares to Air on WrestleMania Weekend

The Boys Star Jessie T. Usher Confirms He's Wrapped Season 4 Filming

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Discusses Geordi/Data Emotional Loose End

WWE SmackDown: WrestleMania Eve Battle Royal, Rhodes/Reigns & More

Vince McMahon Signs Two-Year Deal to Remain in Charge of WWE

Adult Swim Announces "Special Broadcast 2023" Set for April 1st

Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on G'iah's "Punk" Vibe," Talos Dynamic

Does Adult Swim Have April Fools' Day 2023 Plans In Place?

Wytches: Scott Snyder Breaks Down Optioned & Greenlit Differences

Doctor Who Christmas Special "Guest Star"? 60th Annv Monster Confirm

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer Released; April Premiere

Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Discusses Power Rangers Reunion Special

Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Eyepatch-Free Fury & More

Ghosts: BBC Series Ending with Season 5; Creators Address Decision

The Three-Body Problem: How the TV Series Improved Upon The Story

Hell's Paradise Review: A Stylish Journey of Death & Redemption Begins

Star Trek: Picard S03E07 Review: Overdue Redemption for Data & Geordi

Star Trek, Scott Pilgrim, Orphan Black & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Elon Musk Vs William Shatner in the Daily LITG, 31st of March, 2023

Citadel: Amazon Releases New Trailer for Russo Brothers Spy Thriller

Star Trek: Picard Season 3: [SPOILER] Teases Second Appearance

