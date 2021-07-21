Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
- Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
- Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman
- NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
- Damian Wayne Would Have Been The Big Bad Of The 5G DC Universe
- Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
- Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Saw Things
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Gail Simone On Red Sonja, Ahead Of Her Return With Walter Geovani
- Supergirl As Phoenix, Manchester Black As Professor X? (Spoilers)
- Valiant Names Rob Levin Executive Editor, Announces Brand New Era
- The Daughter That Dick Grayson's Dad Had Under His Mother's Nose
- Marvel Comics Publish Latinx Edition of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades
- Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca Revive Purgatori From Dynamite
- Will House Of Slaughter #1 Be James Tynion IV's Biggest Launch Yet?
- Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking
- The DC Multiverse, Today – What Is Or Is Not A Crisis? (Spoilers)
- Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
- CGC Running Private Signing Event For Your Comics, With Gal Gadot
- Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021
LITG one year ago, WWE to IDW
I have never watched any wrestling and don't intend to start now, but clearly you lot love your WWE Extreme…
- WWE Extreme Rules: One Man Loses an Eye, the Other Loses His Lunch
- Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
- The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
- Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
- Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
- Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
- Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
- DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
- Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
- IDW Publishes Transformers/Back To The Future in October
LITG two years ago, San Diego Comic-Con
- New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
- [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation Live-Blog
- Kevin Feige Didn't Have Time to Talk About X-Men, Fantastic Four
- Hickman Teases Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, 3 More Titles for X-Men Relaunch
- Marvel Studios Exec Teases Female-Focused Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie at Women Of Marvel SDCC Panel
- Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
- Crisis Confirmed? DC Year of the Villain is Leading to an Even Bigger DC Event in 2020
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast and Furious at Hasbro's SDCC Panel
- Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu Launch X-Men #1 on the Moon, Starring Every Single Mutant #DawnOfX
- Report: Dan Didio Mad People Are Buying the Facsimile Editions DC Publishes
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
- Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.