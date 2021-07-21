Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

Bad Boy Damian - The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  3. Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman
  4. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  5. Damian Wayne Would Have Been The Big Bad Of The 5G DC Universe
  6. Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
  7. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  8. Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
  9. Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
  10. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Saw Things

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, WWE to IDW

I have never watched any wrestling and don't intend to start now, but clearly you lot love your WWE Extreme…

  1. WWE Extreme Rules: One Man Loses an Eye, the Other Loses His Lunch
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
  6. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  7. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  8. DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
  9. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  10. IDW Publishes Transformers/Back To The Future in October

LITG two years ago, San Diego Comic-Con

  1. New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
  2. [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation Live-Blog
  3. Kevin Feige Didn't Have Time to Talk About X-Men, Fantastic Four
  4. Hickman Teases Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, 3 More Titles for X-Men Relaunch
  5. Marvel Studios Exec Teases Female-Focused Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie at Women Of Marvel SDCC Panel
  6. Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
  7. Crisis Confirmed? DC Year of the Villain is Leading to an Even Bigger DC Event in 2020
  8. Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast and Furious at Hasbro's SDCC Panel
  9. Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu Launch X-Men #1 on the Moon, Starring Every Single Mutant #DawnOfX
  10. Report: Dan Didio Mad People Are Buying the Facsimile Editions DC Publishes

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
  • Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.