Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, WWE to IDW

I have never watched any wrestling and don't intend to start now, but clearly you lot love your WWE Extreme…

LITG two years ago, San Diego Comic-Con

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ted Sikora , President of Hero Entertainment Comics

, President of Hero Entertainment Comics Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.